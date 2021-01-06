NBC Sports Announces 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Telecast Schedule
STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports have announced the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross telecast schedule, as NBC Sports will present all 17 Supercross stops in 2021, highlighted by live coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock Premium.
Peacock Premium will offer a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include Supercross qualifiers and races live and on-demand replays without commercial interruption.
The Supercross 2021 season one-hour preview special will air Saturday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross Champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne as they prepare for the gate to drop in Houston. Encore presentations of the program will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Monday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
NBC Sports’ 2021 Supercross race action begins with the season opener from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 16, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, marking the first time the series will begin the season outside of California in 25 years.
Veteran NBC Sports motorsports commentators Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for this season’s Supercross coverage. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time premiere class Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, host and former racer Daniel Blair, and reporter Will Christien.
The 2021 season will culminate with the season finale from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with an encore presentation airing on Sunday, May 2, on NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Mecum Auctions, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MotoGP, Monster Jam, American Flat Track, Dakar Rally, and more. For more information about the 2021 Supercross season, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.
Below is the complete 2021 Monster Energy Supercross telecast schedule:
2021 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) Saturday, May 1
- Night Show (Live)May 1 - 10:00 PM
- Night Show (Replay)May 2 - 1:30 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 1 (East) Saturday, April 24
- Night Show (Live)April 24 - 7:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 3 (West) Saturday, April 17
- Night Show (Delayed)April 17 - 8:30 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 2 (West) Tuesday, April 13
- Night Show (Delayed)April 13 - 10:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 1 (West) Saturday, April 10
- Night Show (Live)April 10 - 3:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 3 (West) Saturday, March 20
- Night Show (Delayed)March 20 - 10:30 PM
- SupercrossArlington 2 (West) Tuesday, March 16
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)March 16 - 10:30 PM
- SupercrossArlington 1 (West) Saturday, March 13
- Night Show (Live)March 13 - 7:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona (West) 51st Daytona Supercross
Saturday, March 6
- Night Show (Live)March 6 - 7:00 PM
- SupercrossOrlando 2 (West) Saturday, February 20
- Night Show (Live)February 20 - 7:00 PM
- SupercrossOrlando 1 (East) Saturday, February 13
- Night Show (Live)February 13 - 7:35 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 3 (East) Saturday, February 6
- Night Show (Live)February 6 - 8:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 2 (East) Tuesday, February 2
- Night Show (Delayed)February 2 - 11:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 1 (East) Saturday, January 30
- Night Show (Live)January 30 - 8:00 PM
- Night Show (Replay)January 31 - 5:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 3 (East) Saturday, January 23
- Night Show (Live)January 23 - 8:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 2 (East) Tuesday, January 19
- Night Show (Delayed)January 19 - 10:30 PM
- SupercrossHouston 1 (East) Saturday, January 16
- Night Show (Live)January 16 - 6:00 PM
International Streaming:
For the fifth consecutive season, International Supercross fans will have Live and On-Demand access to watch the entire 2021 season with the Supercross Video Pass. This season’s subscription, available via Web, Android, IOS, AppleTV & Amazon Fire apps, kicked off December 1 with over 600 plus hours of heart pumping Supercross races. It is also the only place to watch Race Day Live, all rounds of Qualifying and every Supercross race dating back to 2010. If you live outside the United States and are a fan of Supercross, don't miss a round of the 2021 season! Go to Supercrosslive.tv to sign up today!