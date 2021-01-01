Racer X Films: Max Vohland Supercross Testing

We met up with Red Bull KTM's rookie Max Vohland out at the KTM test track in California to talk about the season ahead, what it's like to be so young and race with older professionals, which region he'll be racing in 2021, his training schedule, helping develop his race bike, why he's running #115, and much more.

Film/Photos: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

  • Vohland at the KTM test track. Spencer Owens
  • Vohland at the KTM test track. Spencer Owens
  • Max Vohland's KTM 250 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Vohland Spencer Owens
  • Vohland will be running #115 for his debut pro season in 2021. Spencer Owens
  • Max Vohland's KTM 250 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Vohland Spencer Owens
  • Vohland Spencer Owens

