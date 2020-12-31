This column appeared in Racer X magazine upon the passing of Kenny "The Missile" Blissett this past summer.

And then there was Kenny “The Missile” Blissett. He kept popping up in the very early years of minicycle racing, when the AMA held a Youth National series in 1973 and ’74. He was from Richland, Indiana, and he raced a Steen minicycle in both flat track and motocross. Among his biggest successes was beating a fast little kid from California who happened to be a Honda factory rider: Jeff Ward. He was obviously very good, especially in flat track, but he more or less disappeared from the scene in 1976, a playground legend like Ferrell McCollough who was done before he was even old enough to vote. So I did what all amateur detectives do these days: got on Facebook and started looking around for Ken or Kenny or Kenneth Blissett. And there he was, still in Indiana. So I reached out to him and ended up exchanging a few emails as he told me his story.

“I started riding when I was nine years old, trail riding with my mom and dad,” said Blissett. “Both of them rode motorcycles. My first motorcycle was an Ace 90 Hodaka, and then shortly afterwards, because I couldn’t touch the ground, Yamaha came out with the mini Enduros. After I got that bike I was no longer being waited on but was instead waiting on my parents and their friends!” Blissett’s first race was at Tell City, Indiana, when he was ten years old, finishing second place on a completely stock bike. “After that, my dad started doing things to it to soup it up, and then the first-place trophies started rolling,” said a still-proud Blissett. The next year he got an Alsport Steen with a 100cc Hodaka motor. “My dad souped it up pretty well right from the getgo, and it turned out that I probably had the fastest Hodaka in the country. He lengthened the swingarm, cut the leading link front end off of it, put forks from a Yamaha street bike on it. It handled halfway decent. “That was the year we went to Saddleback Park for the NMA Grand Nationals, and I won first place in both of my classes,” he recalled. “It was supposed to be a motocross race, but thank God we brought our flat track tires! I couldn’t believe all the fourstrokes out there. . . . And we finally found out what all those shiny gas cans were for—they were running nitro and methyl alcohol in them. I was wondering why they kept them covered up with wet towels!”

In 1973, Blissett received a factory sponsorship from Alsport Steen. “I only ran a few races that year, skipping Texas and out west,” he said. “I did run the AMA National at Mid-Ohio, which was televised on The Go Show, and a couple more events, securing the national championship. The awards ceremony was at the Jai Alai Motel in Daytona during the next year’s Speed Week. I was given my gold medal and national number plate for the next year right along with the big boys like Kenny Roberts. It was neat!” Blissett closed by telling me that 1976 was the last year he ran competitively in the AMA. “It was hard to fi nd sponsors in this part of the country back then,” he said. Just like that, he was done racing motorcycles. He went to work as a union pipe-fi tter, a job he held for nearly 40 years.

On August 15, Blissett passed away while battling brain cancer. He was 60 years old. Godspeed, Kenny “The Missile” Blissett.