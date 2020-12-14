MotoXDream360 Free Fantasy League 2017-2018-2019 Challenge

Have you ever dreamed of being a team manager? Now with the MotoXDream360 fantasy league, you can!

Last Friday night, the checkered flag waved on MotoXDream360.com's WeBigInc Early 90s retro game and it was Fredericktown Yamaha's Ian Riley taking home the Camel Supercross #1 plate Grand Prize. The Early 90s, which consisted of 12 races from 1990 to 1992, once again proved to be an exciting era. As for riders, the game was dominated by Stanton, who won 5 of the 12 random races that were chosen, and Bayle who picked up 4 main event wins.The real surprise was Bradshaw, who suffered from some horrible draws imaginable. From the 1st two races, 1990 San Diego, where Damon crashed while leading the main and injured his foot, and 1991 St Pete, when his Yamaha broke a spark plug. To the series finale at the 1992 Indianapolis main event when he was jumped thru the bars over one of the triples while running 2nd behind Stanton. I don't think anyone considered Damon would DNF three of the 12 races selected!

With the Early 90s in the book, our latest retro game is now open and ready for hiring! The 21SX Preseason [2017•2018•2019] is a FREE four week, four round, 12 race series to get everyone ready for the upcoming 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season & the January 16th Houston opener. Beginning this Monday, December 14th & ending January 8th, each Monday night is a race from 2017. Wednesday nights come from 2018. And Friday night we wrap up each round with a 2019 main event.Now's your chance take a $3 million budget to hire an 8 rider team from our salary list of riders, including Dungey, Anderson, Webb, Tomac, Musquin, Roczen, Osborne, Baggett, Wilson, Reed, Brayton, Barcia, Bogle Mookie, Peick & more. Again, it's all FREE so get signed up and hire a team tonight!

The 21SX Preseason is coming! Less than 36 hours until lockout and the gate dropping on race one of RD1 from 2017 at MotoXDream360.com We have included a ton of info, stats and some hiring Cheat Sheets for this game to assist with each round’s hiring process. As of 11 a.m. CST, the current stats on who’s getting hired for the our latest 21SX Preseason game. This basically shows the percentage of teams who have hired a rider. @elhombre21 leads the pack at nearly 48 percent The 2018 SX Champ begins the game with a $483k salary, which could prove to be a bargain for the opening round of 3 mains.@westonpeick looks to be the most popular hire of the HOT riders at 32 percent with a salary of $276k for RD1. 8 riders under the $3 million cap. So easy a monkey could do it. If you haven’t already, get signed up & hire your team today to play the 2017, 2018 & 2019 SX seasons.

Visit www.motoxdream360.com to sign up.

Check out the MotoXDream360 fantasy league’s latest prizes.

The 21SX Preseason Retro game FAQ & Rules

The 21SX Preseason Retro game 2018 season review.

The 21SX Preseason Retro game 2017 season review.