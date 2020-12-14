Full 17-Round Monster Energy Supercross Schedule Expected December 15

Racer X has learned from Feld Entertainment that the entire 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule for 2021 is expected to be revealed Tuesday, December 15. Currently, the posted schedule only runs through the March 20 round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but additional events will be revealed tomorrow. Feld still plans for limited spectator capacity at each 2021 event in each venue, with current estimates of 20-25 percent spectator capacity, or possibly more as the season goes on.

Currently, only the opening six events, run in Houston and Indianapolis, have tickets on sale, but on-sale dates for the other events will be announced shortly.

We have also heard rumors that the Glendale, Arizona, rounds might end up having to be removed from the schedule. State Farm Stadium has now prohibited fans from attending NFL games for the rest of the season, and the supercross events have been removed from the stadium's website. If this proves true, tomorrow's schedule will include replacements for those. Either way, expect a much better picture of the entire 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross landscape tomorrow.