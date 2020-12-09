Exhaust Podcast: Returning Star (With Jeremy Martin)

December 9, 2020 12:30pm
If not the biggest off-season news, it's at least the most surprising: Jeremy Martin has returned to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, the team he rode for from 2012 to 2016. The previous ending of that relationship was not good, but Jeremy needed a new home after GEICO Honda closed, and he knows the Star YZ250F is a great bike. Jason Weigandt chats with Jeremy about the GEICO shutdown, signing with his old team, and why he didn't take the offer from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki or Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas. Plus, the annual "Can you finally win a supercross title?" question!

