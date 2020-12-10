LEFT HANDED THROTTLES

Who’s to say that if you gave anyone who’s not at their full potential, a guy like A-Ray, any other privateer, myself, I might not be Jeremy McGrath with a right-handed throttle, but I’m a left-hand dominant person. What if you put a left-handed throttle on my bike? Now I’m unstoppable! Now you cannot stop me. I would love to see someone do this. There’s someone out there who doesn’t know it yet but could shave two seconds a lap off with a left-handed throttle. It might be Adam. Who knows?

This is another one where you can’t tell me it’s a bad idea, because it’s just not. Just try it and it’s going to work. Sure, you might have to move the clutch to the right side, but again not my problem. It’s doable. I just come up with the ideas. I don’t put them into fruition. I’m doing the free R&D for all the companies.

PRACTICE MUD SUPERCROSS

You know in the group texts my ideas come after I’ve had some drinks. Sober, I understand mud ruins bikes. I think a little bit of this might just be that someone is afraid to get behind the pressure washer and get down and dirty to clean the bike. It’s not my business. For a factory team, if there’s rain in the forecast at Daytona, I don’t know why we’re not flooding the track and practicing rolling the triples as fast as we can! There’s a better way to do it than just, “Oh, he grew up where it rains. Rode a lot of mud. The local track didn’t shut down when it rained, so he’s really good.” It’s like, okay. I’m from California. I’ve seen rain three dozen times in my life. Why am I going to stay behind the eight-ball when I could very easily let the garden hose go a little bit longer and flood the shit out of the track?

This one might make sense, Betts. I mean, riders practice starts. They practice whoops.

Yeah. It really couldn’t hurt at all. Literally nothing. All of these ideas are logical. That’s the worst part. All of them are perfect! You can’t tell me it’s a bad idea, once again. I just really think that we prepare really good for when everything is nice. When Mother Nature calls, if you didn’t grow up riding in the rain, you’re screwed. I say practice in it!

[Chris didn’t stop there, he had a few more things he had to get off his chest about our sport…]

Betts: I just don’t really understand why riders in the sport hide injuries. I feel bad for the riders. When they go back to the truck, their team knows the guy was grinding it out and really didn’t have anything in him and gave it his all. But I don’t understand when these guys’ image and fans on social media and everything is one of their biggest selling points. I don’t understand just saying, “I’ve actually got a broken wrist right now and I’m being a total badass and riding through it.” Or you’re back up before the season and saying, “I took a lot of time off and I didn’t get on the bike…” I’m sure there’s a reason to it, but as an athlete I think it’s super gnarly what they ride through and I just wish they would share more of it. Whatever sort of mind game they think it helps them with against the other guys, more power to them. I just don’t really understand it. Kind of frustrates me.

Why does our sport does the same stuff over and over….

I think I came up with that idea after a lot of drinks because I’m sitting here saying the sport does the same stuff over and over yet it’s my favorite sport ever. If you changed it, I would probably bark really heavy about that too, all day long. So I’d like to just chalk that one up to me just kind of losing track of the White Claw count. I think that if it changed I would be really unhappy. Baseball is changing a lot right now and it’s miserable. So keep it the same. Forget I said that one.