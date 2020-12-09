Last week we spoke to Shane McElrath about finding a ride in the 450 class for 2021, which included talks with the JGRMX and HEP Motorsport Suzuki teams and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. He landed at the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda squad. This week we ask him about riding and racing for his new team.

Racer X: I know that team [Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop MotoConcepts] is very heavy on bonus pay. So you need to go out there and get results if you want to make money this year?

Shane McElrath: Yeah and that’s what they told me up front. I found out about their program through people like Malcolm [Stewart]. Once I got something on paper from them I was able to figure out some numbers. They were up front, they don’t pay big salaries but they pay good bonuses. But the bonuses, they’re not saying you have to go out there and win. They just want you to do your best and reach your potential. If it’s eight, sweet, you get paid for eighth, if it’s fifth, you get paid for fifth.

Yes factory bonuses, it’s often win, podium, or nothing, right?

Yup. So this is a really good incentive, and that’s what I’m really excited about. Potentially, I could make good money on supercross only, but I’ve got to do good! You look at the 450 class, you’ve got champions filling the entire top 15. I’ll have top ten bonuses. Tenth place is pretty good, I think I can finish better than that at times, but it’s my rookie year and it’s reasonable that I’m learning, I have a lot to learn, and there are so many good guys out there. These are realistic goals and incentives and a way to work each week to get better. Just finish one position better the next week and you’ll make more money. That’s the thing about the normal deals—outside of third place, fourth place and back, it’s like there is no incentive beyond that. In the 250 class, I expected myself to win. You can bet I have high expectations in the 450 class, but I don’t know exactly where I should expect to be. So now I’m just going to try to get a little better every week. I think throughout the season that’s going to add up. I don’t think I’m going to set the world on fire, but I think I can do good! I’m excited to see how it goes.