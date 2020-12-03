Derek Drake Suffers Femur Compound Fracture

Derek Drake has been quiet about his plans for 2021 since announcing he would sit out the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to health reasons. The California native was left without a ride when the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM made a switch to GasGas Motorcycles and only had two spots, one for Pierce Brown and one for Michael Mosiman, who moved to the team from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Drake has been posting throwback clips and photos from his days with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team both as an amateur and as a pro, but still no word of his plans for next year. However, he posted an update this afternoon.

In the post, Drake states he has returned to riding in the last three weeks and has been testing with the BarX Motorsports Suzuki team—but that he has suffered a compound fracture to his femur.

“Hey guys, over the past 3 weeks I’ve been getting back into riding and training and have been feeling really good on and off the bike, but unfortunately Monday I had a get off riding supercross and ended up compound fracturing my femur....I want to give a huge thanks to my family and friends for reaching out and taking care of me. Swipe to see a few videos of me riding the new @barx_motorsports Suzuki!”

Drake, a long-time KTM amateur through the Orange Brigade program, made his pro debut in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In his rookie year, he finished 20th in the 250 Class points standings with a season-best 13th overall in his first pro race ever at the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

In 2020, Drake made his debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, finishing seventh in the 250SX West Region before finishing 14th in the standings in his second year of Pro Motocross.

While it sounds like Drake's initial experience with the BarX Motorsports Suzuki team was off to a good start, the California native will be on the sidelines for a majority of 2021 while he recovers from his injury.

WARNING: The following images are graphic!