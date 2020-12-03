Watch: 2020 MXGP Season Review
December 3, 2020 5:55pm | by: Press Release
As we settle into a hard-earned off-season, there’s no better time to enjoy all the great moments from every round of the 2020 MXGP racing calendar, with a end-of-year special. The Grand Prix folks have put together a 52-minute 2020 Season Review. Enjoy some epic races from this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship!
MXGP
2020 Champion: Tim Gajser (his third MXGP title)
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|720
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|618
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|599
|4
|Romain Febvre
|572
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|505
MX2
2020 Champion: Tom Vialle (his first MX2 title)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|759
|2
|Jago Geerts
|704
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|597
|4
|Jed Beaton
|582
|5
|Ben Watson
|573