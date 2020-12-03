Watch: 2020 MXGP Season Review

December 3, 2020 5:55pm | by:

As we settle into a hard-earned off-season, there’s no better time to enjoy all the great moments from every round of the 2020 MXGP racing calendar, with a end-of-year special. The Grand Prix folks have put together a 52-minute 2020 Season Review. Enjoy some epic races from this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship!

Video and text courtesy of MXGPTV

MXGP

2020 Champion: Tim Gajser (his third MXGP title)

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia720
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland618
3Antonio Cairoli Italy599
4Romain Febvre France572
5Gautier Paulin France505
Full Standings

MX2

2020 Champion: Tom Vialle (his first MX2 title)

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France759
2Jago Geerts Belgium704
3Maxime Renaux France597
4Jed Beaton Australia582
5Ben Watson United Kingdom573
Full Standings
