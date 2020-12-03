Watch: 2020 MXGP Season Review

As we settle into a hard-earned off-season, there’s no better time to enjoy all the great moments from every round of the 2020 MXGP racing calendar, with a end-of-year special. The Grand Prix folks have put together a 52-minute 2020 Season Review. Enjoy some epic races from this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship!

Video and text courtesy of MXGPTV

MXGP

2020 Champion: Tim Gajser (his third MXGP title)