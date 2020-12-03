It’s got to be a little bit different for you. Did something go south with Aaron? Was it just time for a change? Kind of get into that a little more because I think everyone associates you with Aaron.

No, nothing went south at all. Honestly, Aaron had his deal to go back to Star because he was still under contract with Yamaha for another year. Technically speaking, I was too, but with Star taking over that kind of voided that for me. Then spending that last two-thirds of the outdoor season with Justin was a lot of fun. It was just a whole change of pace and something different that I feel like I kind of needed maybe. It was getting to the point where it was just the same thing over and over again every day. Just doing the same work. So it was just a little bit of a change that worked out pretty well. I think between Justin and his wife and me and my wife we’ve formed a pretty good friendship and bond there, and it just worked out really good.

Is it weird for you to work on a GasGas after all those years at blue and the reverse motors and everything else? Has it been strange?

There are some things I like about it, but it definitely took me a while the first time I had to build one. There wasn’t any GasGas bikes in the country yet, so I was building the first ones. So I didn’t really have anything to go off of. It’s pretty similar to the KTM, but there are a couple little differences here and there, so I was kind of all on my own. But I learned it pretty quick, I think. It’s definitely different.

What’s it like seeing Justin on a steel frame bike? It must be kind of weird, huh?

Yeah, it’s weird. He got pretty comfortable on it really fast. I was kind of surprised. I thought it would be a little bit of a transition period. I thought it would be a big difference in the way it felt, but honestly he adapted to it pretty quick.