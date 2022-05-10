Yes, the fans were going nuts for Malcolm once he got up, hoping he could catch Barcia and extract some revenge. With the fans urging, he almost got there, but Barcia hung tough for the podium. As soon as he crossed the line, the cheers for Stewart were replaced by boos for Barcia, and once Barcia headed to the stage, the noise continued.

“Yeah, obviously the fans aren’t happy, we’re racing for a championship, third in points, it was an aggressive pass and I’m going to own that. What else can I say?” said Barcia. “I’m out here racing for this championship, I wanted third, I was going for it. I would like to think he would have done the same thing but maybe not. I’m sorry guys I’m racing for a living. You can bring the boos but love it or hate it this is me. Since Day 1!”

The third-place finish for Barcia wasn’t enough to steal third in points, and it wouldn’t have mattered anyway because the AMA docked him 10 points for aggressive riding. But he holds onto his third-place finish, and with that he was headed to the post-race press conference. You know what question was coming first, courtesy of our own Kellen Brauer. We’ll give you Barcia’s press conference thoughts here.

Racer X: Justin, obviously the contact with Malcolm Stewart there. Just kind of talk us through the battle beforehand, going back and forth a little bit with him, and then your thought process on how you were trying to make that pass attempt.

Justin Barcia: Yeah. It was definitely a good battle. I was riding pretty tight. Malcolm was obviously riding a little better than me, because he was all over me. He went inside, rolled double. I went double, single and charged at it hard and that was that. Not much to really say about it. We were racing for third in the points, and I wanted it bad. Maybe it was too much, but that’s how I race, I guess. It is what it is.

Malcolm was using the crowd as motivation to get back up to you. You as a dude who knows that Malcolm is right there, you can see his fender through certain turns, how do you use, or do you use the crowd as a positive or negative motivator to keep your butt on the bike in front of Malcolm?

Absolutely. Yeah, I knew someone was coming and I knew who it was. Like I said, I was riding pretty tight and doing the best I could to hold him behind me, but I picked it up those last few laps and made it happen. It was definitely intense, to say the least.