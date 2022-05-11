In short, these two showed a ton of speed all year long and they showed us exactly why at the finale.

Now we get to third and that was Justin Barcia, who was roundly booed on the podium after his knockdown pass on Malcolm Stewart. It was quite something to see the crowd unleash their fury like that. Who knew Utahans (is that the word?) were capable of so much fury? Barcia’s move on Malcolm Stewart was over the line and I thought his comments afterward were strange also. Generally, Bam talks about good hard racing and he’s not sure what the fuss is and we’re all making this out to be a bigger deal than it is. In Utah though he spoke about racing for money and third in the points and so on. But passing Malcolm dirty or clean wasn’t going to get him third in points (and the bonus that comes with it) so then I was thinking was he trying to, like, hurt Mookie or break his bike? Which makes his pass even worse. I don’t think he was, but his comments afterward puzzled me.

Count me in the tens of thousands of people who wanted to see what Malcolm was going to do when he caught Barcia, by the way. I’ve defended a lot of Justin’s moves over the years because I do believe supercross is a contact sport and sometimes, you gotta pass guys. But this one was greasy and in the amateur Futures class about 30 minutes before Barcia’s race we saw Ryder DiFrancesco pull the same move on Chance Hymas, only Ryder D (we’ll get there when it’s time) grabbed his brakes before he T-boned Hymas.

I heard the AMA fined Barcia $3000 and they took ten points from him as well, which moved him from fourth overall to fifth overall in the series points, but seeing as how I would bet Barcia gets nothing for fourth or fifth overall in the series, he probably doesn’t care. And seeing as how he probably made $25K for that third, that 3K isn’t going to do much either.