Jason Weigandt tackles a lot of topics in this final Weege Show edition of the Weege Show for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Salt Lake City hosted the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown for the 250 class, Christian Craig's West Championship, Justin Brayton's last ride, and the Malcolm Stewart/Justin Barcia battle that kept the crowd whipped into a frenzy until the final lap of the season. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves, which will make your suspension work better than ever. Did you know a lot of suspension shops use Race Tech parts, components and even attend Race Tech schools to learn more? Yup, Race Tech knows its stuff