Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

November 30, 2020 6:30am

2020 Mini O's

Gatorback Cycle Park - November 22 - 29 - Gainesville, Florida

2020 Mini O's SX and MX Results

Championship Standings

WORCS

Through Round 8 (of 9)

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM191
2ndDante OliveiraHusqvarna167
3rdCole MartinezHonda135
4thAustin Walton Husqvarna131
5thJustin SeedsYamaha116
6thTrevor StewartHonda109
7thRyan SurrattHusqvarna109
8thTravis DamonHonda105
9thZach BellKawasaki81
10thGiacomo RedondiHusqvarna61

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Zach OsborneLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom VialleFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Thibault BenistantFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
Full SX and MX ResultsMini O'sNA
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Craig DelongGNCCXC2
Zack HayesGNCCXC3
Becca N SheetsGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Jordi TixierADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossPro
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny Girroir

Full Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
Tayla JonesFull Gas Sprint EnduroWomen
Grant BaylorKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Craig DelongKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
James RispoliAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
January 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now