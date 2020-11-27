One thing I did notice yesterday were the viewing numbers on RacerTV.com and also the RacerTV YouTube page. They were noticeably higher in the heat races when Haiden Deegan was out there than in the other heat, which featured his very fast rival Casey Cochran on the GasGas, having finally climbed off his Suzuki RM80s. Both of these kids will be fun to watch in the next couple years. It will also be interesting to see how Deegan’s growing popularity and media-savvy family will help him transition into the bubble of being a pro motocrosser someday. And if you want to see a sign of the times in how things are going in the minicycle market, scroll down on the bike brands of all the kids in one of these classes:

Of course the Mini O’s are the bright spot right now in a time of year that’s seen a lot of other major events unable to run. The Monster Energy Cup was canceled, along with all of the major European SX races like Paris and Geneva. And looking ahead at 2021 it’s looking doubtful that there will be any Monster Energy AMA Supercross races in California, the state the series has visited the most over the years. It will be strange not to see or hear anything “Anaheim” unless it pops up at the very end of the schedule in April…

Another thing that would have been fun and interesting that we missed in 2020 was the Motocross of Nations, of course. It was set to be held in September, then got postponed, and ultimately scrapped altogether by Infront Moto Racing. It will return in 2021, scheduled for Imola in Italy, and it should be a huge global celebration of motocross, especially after we missed it in 2020. But if they had run it, who would have gone? Who would have won? Those are questions our own Keller Brauer asked with his feature “The MXoN That Wasn’t,” is a fun and interesting read for this holiday weekend.

When the 2020 THOR Mini O’s come to a conclusion this weekend (as well as A Day in the Dirt, which is a fun race that happens on this weekend every year out at Glen Helen), it will mark both the end of this racing season and an optimistic start to 2021. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is set to start in mid-January in Texas, and the AMA Kicker Arenacross Series (with new title contender Mike Alessijoining the Babbetts Kawasaki team) in Missouri on January 8, and MXGP set to begin again in Oman on April 3 (126 days, 10 hours, 51 minutes, 32 seconds at the very moment I looked on MXGP.com and saw their Tag Heuer Countdown Clock) and the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross coming up in March, there’s lots to look forward to. But for right now, we motocross fans should be thankful that the sport and the industry in general have made it this far. The price has been steep in lives lost, jobs lost, experiences lost—my son, Vance, is in the Class of 2020. Not only was the end of his senior year of high school mostly wiped out, but so was his freshman year of college, and we’re still not out of it.

Twenty twenty-one can’t get here soon enough. I think we’re all thankful that 2020 is almost over.