MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Weege Show: KTM Test Track with Cooper Webb

November 19, 2020 8:35pm | by:

Jason Weigandt cruises around RD Field--the KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas SX test track just down the road from the group's North American HQ. KTM just announced its official 2021 lineups, with Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin back on 450s and Max Vohland turning pro to race supercross on a 250SX-F. Then there's the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS team, which no longer has Blake Baggett, and instead has Joey Savatgy alongside Justin Bogle. It's been rough, tough year for the satellite teams. Weigandt speaks on that and then catches up with Webb for a quick interview.

