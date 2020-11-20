We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by supercross pro and Canvas MX founder Michael Leib. Michael talks about his career as a professional supercross athlete and how a backyard conversation with his dad turned into the seven-figure custom gear brand. Leib talks with Luke about how they've scaled the business thus far, and their plans to expand in the future.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.