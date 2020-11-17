Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announced the signing of 17-year-old Max Vohland earlier today. The son of former pro racer Tallon Vohland, Max will make his pro debut as he competes in the 250SX class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2021.

With the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team switching to GasGas Motorcycles, KTM called upon Vohland to fill a solo 250 spot. This is the first time the Red Bull KTM program has fielded a 250 effort since 2015 when Justin Hill and Marvin Musquin raced in the 250SX Class, when Musquin took them to a title in the 250SX East Region. Vohland will be the sole rider in the 250 program but will be pitted out of the same rig as the 450 squad of Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin.