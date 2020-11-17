Our Steve Matthes reported on Monday night some news we didn’t see coming: Blake Baggett is out at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team, and Joey Savatgy is in. Team Owner Forrest Butler, at today’s KTM factory racing team intro, could only say that the team couldn’t come to terms with Baggett for the 2021 season. So Savatgy joins the team alongside Justin Bogle, who returns for another shot with the squad.

The off-season news for Savatgy, who rode for Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2019 and JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki in 2020, had been quiet until now. We asked Joey about his new ride this afternoon.

Racer X: We didn’t hear much from the off-season market from you. Now all of a sudden it’s worked out. Was this a master plan or did you just get lucky?

Joey Savatgy: I remember talking in the middle of the season, and if I could write a list of places where I wanted to be, I have text messages that I sent saying this team would be on the list. Honestly, I’m kind of in shock that we kept it as quiet as we did, because in this industry as soon as one person knows it just goes from there like a chain. They’ll say, “Hey don’t tell anybody.” But as soon as they tell someone that person tells someone else. So I felt like we did a pretty good job of keeping it quiet, so maybe to some people it feels like a surprise, but it’s something we’ve been working on. This year as a whole has just been crazy. I don’t even think we can use the phrase, “If things go to plan.” Nothing has gone to plan this year, but, this was the number-one place on my list of where I wanted to be. Regardless of the back story, we made it happen and this is where we are.

Where are you as a racer right now? You came back and raced outdoors but it wasn’t up to your standards. Are you okay, physically, or are you still dealing with some lingering issues with your foot?

No, we’re good. I actually feel better in a riding boot than just walking around, I think it’s just more support. When I was out here a few weeks ago, I got my foot worked out, just to break up some scar tissue because it does get kind of tight in there. The only issue I had was in Colorado this year outdoors, I just crashed and caught my toe, twisted my foot around. I think even if I had had a healthy foot it would have hurt. But, don’t crash and you won’t have that problem. After that, no issues with my foot. That’s not even a thing anymore.

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 2021 KTM 450 SX-F models for Joey Savatgy (#17) and Justin Bogle (#19).