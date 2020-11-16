Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Maxxis:

Maxxis MTB tires

With a tread design that deftly balances rolling speed with braking and cornering traction, it's hard to find fault with the Minion DHF. That's probably why it's one of the most imitated tires in mountain biking. Whether riding local trails, a backcountry epic, racing enduro or World Cup downhill, there's a Minion DHF spec to meet your needs. The Minion DHF is available in trail, enduro, and downhill specs.

MSRP ranges from $53 - $101