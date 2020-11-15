Weege Show: JGRMX Closes, Suzuki Share, Sponsor Troubles
November 15, 2020 9:45am | by: Jason Weigandt
The Joe Gibbs Racing MX team was hit from two sides: no title sponsor, and reduced support from Suzuki. That led to the end of the team, a sad and alarming signal to what's wrong with the industry. Or, is it part of an even bigger trend with external forces? How can a race team sponsorship possibly compete with online advertising?
Jason Weigandt walks and talks while running through the latest news.