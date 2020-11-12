Results Archive
Suzuki Concludes Racing Partnership with JGRMX

November 12, 2020 6:50pm | by:
We just received the following press release from Suzuki, who confirmed the conclusion of its racing partnership with the JGRMX Racing team. The JGRMX team switched from Yamahas to Suzukis prior to the 2017 AMA calendar racing year (for more, read a full recap of the history of the JGRMX team). Yesterday, JGRMX confirmed to us that the partnership with Suzuki had concluded, but had not completely ruled out some type of racing effort for 2021.

We will continue to provide more information on the situation as it becomes public. Here is Suzuki's press release announcing the severing of the JGR relationship.

Brea, CA—Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has concluded its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. The combined efforts of Suzuki and JGRMX were able to deliver solid results and raise the level of performance of each of the team’s riders.

Together, Suzuki and JGRMX demonstrated the potential of the Suzuki RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 motocross machines over several successful racing seasons.

“Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is honored to have worked with a premier racing partner like Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s MX Support Manager. “This partnership produced solid success and many strong friendships over the past several seasons and we would like to thank the entire team at JGRMX for their hard work, passion, and dedication to Suzuki racing.”

Wheeler added that Suzuki will announce its plans for the upcoming 2021 Supercross and Motocross racing season in the coming days.

Meanwhile, JGR has now posted a thank you for 13 years of memories on its Instagram page. We are not able to confirm if this means the team is officially finished, but it certainly doesn't look good.

