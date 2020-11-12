JGRMX Closes Its Doors

On November 12, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. announced the conclusion of its racing relationship with JGRMX.

JGR had been negotiating terms with Suzuki for the 2021 season, and the two sides were not able to come to an agreement. With JGRMX also still unable to secure a title sponsor, things looked bleak for the team. An Instagram post this evening--timed to coincide with Suzuki's announcement--indicates the team is no longer. The squad thanked the fans for 13 years of support.

This is yet another big blow to the motocross racing industry, following the closing of the GEICO Honda race team from earlier in this off-season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing MX team was established for the 2008 racing season. The team was owned by the Gibbs family and JGR Racing, which operates a top-flight squad in NASCAR. Run by Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe, the NFL Superbowl winning coach, the team attempted to usher NASCAR thinking and locations into the world of AMA supercross and motocross. Coy based his team in North Carolina instead of a traditional California spot, however, it did bring in veteran motocross faces to run the operation, including Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht.

JGR started as a Yamaha support team, with Josh Summey and Josh Hansen named as its first two riders. For the squad's second season in 2009, the team quickly scored its first victory with a legendary Anaheim 1 run for Josh Grant.

JGRMX began to set its sights on championships, especially when the team was upgraded to become Yamaha’s sole 450 factory squad. JGR signed James Stewart for the 2012 season, launching the deal with a splashy press conference at its NASCAR Cup shop, and even painting a NASCAR race car with Stewart’s number 7. But the Stewart season was short-lived, as he scored two race wins, first at Oakland and then Daytona, before crashing out of the next event in Indianapolis. He wouldn’t race for the team again, as instead the sides agreed to sever the relationship, and Stewart returned to the circuit during the AMA Motocross Championship on a Suzuki. However, 2012 had a silver lining when Davi Millsaps went through a late-season surge, taking his Yamaha to second in the 450SX standings. Millsaps also left to ride a Suzuki in 2013. JGR went ahead by bringing Grant and Justin Brayton back to the team for a second run.