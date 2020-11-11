Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
American Motorcyclist Association Thanks American Veterans For Their Service, Sacrifice

November 11, 2020 12:20pm | by:
PICKERINGTON, Ohio—The American Motorcyclist Association extends its gratitude this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to the U.S. military servicemen and servicewomen for the sacrifices they have made while preserving American freedom.

“Our organization is thankful for the contributions of military veterans to the success of our great nation and to the motorcycling community,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Thousands of veterans are AMA members, and many veterans’ motorcycling organizations are AMA chartered.”

One way the AMA honors veterans is by granting them free admission to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame each Veterans Day.

The AMA also demonstrates its commitment to veterans and its respect for their selfless service by offering the military affinity membership card. Those joining the AMA or renewing their memberships may select the military affinity card online at americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join or call (800) AMA-JOIN.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world's largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders' interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.

