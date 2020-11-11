Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

What About JGR?

November 11, 2020 4:30pm | by:
What About JGR?

The 2021 rumor mill has turned to fact for most teams, we now see lineups set for more of the major organizations in this business, including recent announcements like Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha forming a three-rider 450 team to take the reigns of Yamaha's factory 450 effort, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull running the GasGas racing team.

But what about the Suzuki teams? What about JGR?

For awhile now we've heard Suzuki's initial budget offer for '21 was not what JGR hoped it would be, and the two sides would have to negotiate to make JGR Suzuki happen for the the new season. Plus, JGR has still been in search of a title sponsor, which it has not had for two seasons now. We heard recently that Suzuki did not up its offer for 2021, and combine that with the lack of title sponsorship, and JGR has come perilously close to shutting the doors of its operation. Yesterday, there were strong indications that JGRMX would soon announce it had ceased operations.

Today, we got ahold of JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht and he said that until the team officially announces its closing via a press release, then the team is not done. Things looked bleak yesterday but the squad is still trying to figure out a concept that would allow it to continue racing in 2021. Albrecht wouldn't place odds on that happening, he just said that as of now the team is not announcing that it has finished, and he was still working at the race shop today.

Will JGR find a way? It's been a very tough road recently for many teams, and the events of #2020 certainly hasn't helped. JGR assures us that if they do decide to end it, they will let the world know.

It would certainly hurt for the pits to lose another team. We'll see if JGR figures out how to keep on going.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now