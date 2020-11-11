The 2021 rumor mill has turned to fact for most teams, we now see lineups set for more of the major organizations in this business, including recent announcements like Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha forming a three-rider 450 team to take the reigns of Yamaha's factory 450 effort, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull running the GasGas racing team.

But what about the Suzuki teams? What about JGR?

For awhile now we've heard Suzuki's initial budget offer for '21 was not what JGR hoped it would be, and the two sides would have to negotiate to make JGR Suzuki happen for the the new season. Plus, JGR has still been in search of a title sponsor, which it has not had for two seasons now. We heard recently that Suzuki did not up its offer for 2021, and combine that with the lack of title sponsorship, and JGR has come perilously close to shutting the doors of its operation. Yesterday, there were strong indications that JGRMX would soon announce it had ceased operations.

Today, we got ahold of JGRMX Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht and he said that until the team officially announces its closing via a press release, then the team is not done. Things looked bleak yesterday but the squad is still trying to figure out a concept that would allow it to continue racing in 2021. Albrecht wouldn't place odds on that happening, he just said that as of now the team is not announcing that it has finished, and he was still working at the race shop today.

Will JGR find a way? It's been a very tough road recently for many teams, and the events of #2020 certainly hasn't helped. JGR assures us that if they do decide to end it, they will let the world know.

It would certainly hurt for the pits to lose another team. We'll see if JGR figures out how to keep on going.