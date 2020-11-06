Results Archive
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
Full Schedule

Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #51: Darkside

November 6, 2020 8:00am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #51: Darkside

We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Jamie "Darkside" Guida, whom moto fans may know from the PulpMX Show—but the man behind the brand is much more of a master networker than you may think. Luke and Darkside talk about how he went from just a normal fan to having a podcast brand that has hosted some of the biggest names in the sport.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

