The Weege Show: 2021 Dominoes and 250 Class Future

Weege Show returns with 2021 silly season updates, including the rise of teams like Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, which led them to become real players in the 450 class. Jason Weigandt talks about new signings by those teams while walking and talking through the Art of War Suspension "studios." Further, Weigandt teases the coming changes for a lot of teams in the 250 class. Amateur prospects might not have the easy road they have had for the last few years. Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.