We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Dr. Chris Leatt to discuss the creation and expansion of Leatt and their full line of protective products. Dr. Leatt tells the story of how the original Leatt neck brace came to be and why they've expanded to a head-to-toe brand, not only in moto but also in cycling.

Learn more about Leatt: www.leatt.com.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.