In a year that is already weird, the weirdness continues as Axell Hodges has announced he will race the 2020 Ironman GNCC this Sunday, October 25, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The event is known for its difficult track but fun, Halloween-inspired festivities—Hodges will surely bring his A game both on the course and in the pits.

The former amateur racer turned freestyle competitor will compete in the industry class aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki.