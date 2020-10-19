Unique highlights from the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, featuring Jeremy Martin, Justin Cooper, Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and many more.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT YAMAHA

This video is brought to you by Yamalube engine oils, lubricants and care products. No matter what motorsports vehicle you have, Yamalube is behind every reliable engine. Trust Yamalube for incredible performance every time. Look for the full line of Yamalube Care and Maintenance products at your nearest Yamaha dealer.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), Cypress, CA, carries America’s most diversified line of motorsports products, including motorcycles, outboard motors, ATVs, side x side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, power equipment and much more, sold through 4000+ dealers nationwide.