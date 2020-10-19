The Conversation: Eli Tomac

A third-place finish in the final standings of the 450 National Motocross Championship means this wasn’t the typical outdoor tour for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac. His three-year title run in Pro Motocross is over, but he is packing the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross AMA Championship and enjoying a new baby, so it certainly wasn’t a bad year for Eli.

As always, Tomac offered zero excuses for coming up short on the outdoor crown. It just didn’t happen this time. He was happy to end with some momentum courtesy of moto wins in two of the last four motos.

He spoke about his season with the media last week.

Racer X: Eli, a good day for you all in all. You got that first moto win. Charged hard there. It looks like in the second moto, you kind of were a little further back by the time you kind of got up to fourth and didn’t have the time to make that run and close in on those top three guys. Ended up with a 1-4, second overall. Ended up third in the championship with that performance. Talk about your year. You were three-time champ. Unfortunately that run comes to an end, but all in all a great year for you winning supercross, another solid year outdoors. Talk about your 2020 season and your day at Fox Raceway.

Eli Tomac: It was a good day, other than the second moto was a little bit… obviously I didn’t come through the pack the way I did in the first moto there. It seemed like to me the guys got away earlier in the race that time. I was able to make quicker passes in moto one, maybe started a position or two forward from there. I made one small adjustment in moto two that actually didn’t work out to my favor. I just was a little bit hung up that way. Overall, happy with the last two races. Found some winning speed again. That was nice. The middle of the season, I was just off. I was off the pace of the front. Some things just weren’t going the right direction. Happy to at least find something towards the end of the season.

Obviously the supercross season had to have taken a lot out of you. It does to everybody every year and then you throw in the pandemic on top of that and all this downtime and all this uncertainty. On top of that, becoming a father for the first time. You had a lot going on in 2020. Did all of that stuff come into play and have any impact on your ability to go out there and try to make four in a row happen?

It’s easy to point the finger at that, but I would say no. First, I put myself in a huge hole at the beginning of the series at Loretta’s there. The second DNF was basically the axe in my season for a true championship fight. It’s easy to say it now. You never want to give up but that was not a good start that way and then the middle of the season there the way it was. I’m not going to point the finger with being busy with Lev [new daughter] here. My body is fresh. I never felt tired or worn out that. Just to win championships, the world has to just go around the right way. That wasn’t quite the case for us this time.