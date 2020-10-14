Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway National, Dylan Ferrandis nearly swapped his way to the ground while trying to run down his teammate Justin Cooper in the first 250 Class moto. With a championship on the line, Ferrandis not only pulled this one back together but would go on to finish second in this moto before clinching the title at the end of the day.

