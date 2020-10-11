Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Fox Raceway Post Race Walk and Talk

October 11, 2020 12:20am | by:

A small awards ceremony took place at the podium as soon as the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was complete. Jason Weigandt dove in with the walk and talk, then trucks out to a TV standup spot while discussing the 2020 champs. Oh, and does Grant Langston remember who is still the oldest 125/250F champion in history?

Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.

