Fox Raceway National Highlights
October 11, 2020 12:00am | by: Press Release
Relive all the highlights from the finale of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. With two championships on the line, there was a lot of drama still to unfold before the season could come to a close and the racing was very close all day long.
View the results from the Fox Raceway National:
250 Class Fox Raceway National Results
450 Class Fox Raceway National Results
*Highlights courtesy of NBC Sports.