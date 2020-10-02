Racerhead #40

Welcome to Racerhead, where we are all holding steady at seven down, two to go. We’re in Lakewood, Colorado, for the eighth (and second-to-last round) of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. David Clabaugh’s mountainside Thunder Valley Motocross Park will mean the highest elevation for the riders, just one week after the lowest, Junior Scarborough’s sea-level WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida. That means we’re going from Atlantic Coast sand straight out and up to the Rocky Mountain hardpack. Fortunately—thankfully—we are in the home stretch. After we make the turn west after tomorrow’s race, that means just one more race—Fox Raceway at Pala, California—and we’re all done for 2020, which is amazing. Had you told me or anyone else just eight months ago that we would actually be hosting the eighth round of this series on the first Saturday in October, the answer would probably have been “no way.” But here we are, almost home in an extremely complicated year where the pandemic and case of COVID-19 can literally pop up anywhere, as we saw in the NFL with games canceled this weekend, and even the White House now on lockdown. This thing is still here, and like our colleagues at MXGP in Europe, we’re doing everything we can to finish safely.

We’ve so far managed to dodge any big bullets, with a little bit of luck and a great deal of planning, safety protocols, mandatory masks in the closed paddock, limited spectators (3,500 will be allowed tomorrow), skipping states where even a modestly big professional sporting event can be held, and more. That’s just coronavirus. We’ve also been lucky to minimize other bullets that did hit, like Ken Roczen deciding to sit out, and then seeing Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, and others have to drop out with unfortunate injuries.

And last weekend we were reminded several times that motocross racing is dangerous, both in Florida and Italy (where MXGP is completing a tripleheader in Mantova on Sunday) with four big, ugly crashes that could have been really, really bad. Two happened in Italy, two in Florida—and the two in Florida were over the same jump in the same moto. All were over tabletop-like jumps, riders either going over the bars or flat-landing way past the backside of the obstacle.

In Florida it was the first 250 moto and the first big obstacle on the course. First, Rockstar Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire was holding third with just a couple of laps to go when he hit a rock on the takeoff of the jump. He was extremely lucky not to be seriously injured after jumping off that high up.