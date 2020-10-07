Mitchell Falk, Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Agree to Deal for 2021

Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports has announced Mitchell Falk will fill one of its roster spots for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Falk will join Chris Blose—the other rider confirmed to the team for next year—who was announced to fill the first spot on the team in early August.

The team stated the following in an Instagram post:

“AJE Motorsports would like to welcome @mitchellfalk_60 to the team. Mitchell is a young and focused rider with big goals for his pro career. We’re excited to add Mitchell to the team and start prepping for the 2021 Season”

Falk reposted the AJE Motorsports team’s post with the caption: “Stoked for the opportunity and ready to start getting ready for 2021 SX!! Lessss gooooo.”

Falk was once a top amateur prospect for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, and he made his pro debut with team at the 2018 Budds Creek National, where he finished 18-17 for 19th overall. He made his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in 2019, taking a season-best ninth in the Nashville Supercross before finishing 15th in the 250SX East Region Championship. He then finished 25th in the 250 Class of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where his season was impacted significantly by a broken collarbone suffered at the season-opener, which kept him sidelined for two months.

The TLD KTM team didn't bring Falk back for 2020, so he raced as a privateer this season, taking 20th in the 250SX West Region Championship. He made his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross debut over the weekend at Thunder Valley, going 14-14 for 15th overall aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. Falk said on Instagram he will be competing at the Pro Motocross finale October 10 before switching his focus to the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna team.