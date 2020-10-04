Post Race Press Conference: Thunder Valley 450 Class

Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), Zach Osborne (Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna) and Chase Sexton (Honda HRC) met with the media following the eighth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the WPS Fly Racing Thunder Valley National in Colorado. Second-place overall finisher Adam Cianciarulo was not available due to a Saturday night flight, however he will attend a Monday night press conference to discuss his race. Press conference hosted by Brandon Short of MX Sports Pro Racing.

