450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 5, 2020 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 8 (of 9) - Thunder Valley National - Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, Colorado

250 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

October 3, 2020
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States2 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States4 - 2 Honda CRF250R
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States3 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia5 - 4 Honda CRF250R
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia6 - 6 Honda CRF250R
7Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States7 - 8 Honda CRF250R
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States8 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
9Jarrett Frye Mechanicsville, MD United States9 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States13 - 11 Honda CRF250R
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

October 3, 2020
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States3 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States1 - 3 Kawasaki KX450
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States4 - 2 Husqvarna FC 450
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States2 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States7 - 4 Honda CRF450R
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France6 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
7Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom9 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
8Benny Bloss
Oak Grove, MO United States14 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK United States12 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F
10Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX United States13 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France352
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States334
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States254
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States251
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States242
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia230
7R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States217
8Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States165
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States163
10Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States148
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States325
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States301
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France283
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States245
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States234
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States232
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States195
9Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States147
Full Standings

fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 11 (of 18) - MXGP of Europe - Mantova, Italy

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Europe - MX2

October 4, 2020
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Belgium2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle France1 - 2 KTM
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Ben Watson United Kingdom6 - 3 Yamaha
5Conrad Mewse United Kingdom3 - 6 KTM
6Jed Beaton Australia5 - 5 Husqvarna
7Alberto Forato Italy8 - 10 Husqvarna
8Ruben Fernandez Spain9 - 11 Yamaha
9Kevin Horgmo Norway14 - 8 KTM
10Mathys Boisrame France11 - 12 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Europe - MXGP

October 4, 2020
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Antonio Cairoli Italy5 - 1 KTM
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands2 - 5 Gas Gas
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland6 - 3 Yamaha
5Mitchell Evans Australia4 - 8 Honda
6Romain Febvre France10 - 4 Kawasaki
7Gautier Paulin France7 - 7 Yamaha
8Clement Desalle Belgium12 - 6 Kawasaki
9Jorge Prado Spain3 - 17 KTM
10Brian Bogers Netherlands9 - 10 KTM
Full Results

EMX250

MXGP

MXGP of Europe - EMX250

October 4, 2020
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Mattia Guadagnini Italy1 - 1 Husqvarna
2Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia4 - 4 Husqvarna
3Hakon Fredriksen Norway3 - 5 Yamaha
4Thibault Benistant France8 - 2 Yamaha
5Marcel Conijn Netherlands2 - 10 KTM
6Tom Guyon France5 - 6 KTM
7Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela14 - 3 Kawasaki
8Tim Edberg Sweden9 - 11 Yamaha
9Lorenzo Corti Italy10 - 12 KTM
10Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark15 - 8 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France485
2Jago Geerts Belgium428
3Maxime Renaux France360
4Jed Beaton Australia348
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark310
6Ben Watson United Kingdom307
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands280
8Conrad Mewse United Kingdom256
9Mathys Boisrame France224
10Ruben Fernandez Spain197
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia399
2Antonio Cairoli Italy388
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland369
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands341
5Jorge Prado Spain341
6Romain Febvre France304
7Gautier Paulin France285
8Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands263
9Clement Desalle Belgium262
10Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania248
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Thibault Benistant France333
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy299
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands228
4Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia218
5Tim Edberg Sweden207
6Hakon Fredriksen Norway201
7Isak Gifting Sweden168
8Tom Guyon France162
9Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela160
10Meico Vettik Estonia152
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands166
2Courtney Duncan New Zealand162
3Larissa Papenmeier Germany160
4Kiara Fontanesi Italy156
5Lynn Valk Netherlands128
6Line Dam Denmark114
7Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands102
8Sara Andersen Denmark93
9Anne Borchers Germany77
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia75
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stGrant BaylorSherco125m 44s
2ndSteward BaylorYamaha126m 25s
3rdThad DuvallHusqvarna128m 9s
4thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna128m 28s
5thBen KelleyKTM130m 28s

Pro Overall Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco163
2ndJosh TothKTM148
3rdSteward BaylorYamaha137
4thBen KelleyKTM134
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna116

American Flat Track

Round 11 (of 18) - Atlanta Short Track I - Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, Georgia

AFT SuperTwins

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1Jared MeesIndian FTR75034 LapsWINNER25
2Briar BaumanIndian FTR7500.3080.30820
3Bronson BaumanIndian FTR7505.1414.83217
4Sammy HalbertIndian FTR7505.3340.19315
5Brandon PriceIndian FTR7506.3571.02214
6Jake JohnsonIndian FTR7508.6632.30613
7Brandon RobinsonIndian FTR7509.7721.10812
8Robert PearsonIndian FTR7509.8750.10211
9Jarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson XG750R9.9310.05610
10Davis FisherIndian FTR75010.3460.4159
11Dalton GauthierHarley-Davidson XG750R11.4891.1438
12Jeffrey Carver Jr.Indian FTR75012.0350.5467
13Bryan SmithHarley-Davidson XG750R12.3810.3466
14Larry PegramIndian FTR75014.0381.6565
15JD BeachYamaha MT-0714.4960.4584
16Kolby CarlileYamaha MT-0714.630.1333
17Jay MaloneyIndian FTR75033 Laps1 Lap2
18Dan BromleyIndian FTR7506.446.441

AFT Singles

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1Dallas DanielsYamaha YZ450F21 LapsWINNER25
2Morgen MischlerKTM 450 SX-F0.4820.48220
3Brandon KitchenKTM 450 SX-F3.6793.19617
4Trent LoweHonda CRF450R4.7051.02515
5Henry WilesHonda CRF450R4.9660.2614
6Max WhaleKawasaki KX450F5.7170.75113
7Tanner DeanHonda CRF450R5.8760.15912
8James OttKTM 450 SX-F6.060.18311
9Kevin StollingsHonda CRF450R6.4540.39410
10Michael InderbitzinHonda CRF450R6.4640.0099
11Cameron SmithHonda CRF450R7.4220.9588
12Michael RushYamaha YZ450F7.770.3487
13Aidan RoosEvansKTM 450 SX-F7.910.1396
14Trevor BrunnerHonda CRF450R9.3051.3955
15Cole ZabalaHonda CRF450R9.8550.554
16Tyler RaggioHonda CRF450R11.5661.7113
17Chad CoseSuzuki RMZ 45012.5861.0192

AFT Production Twins

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1Cory TexterYamaha MT-0721 LapsWINNER25
2James RispoliHarley-Davidson XG750R1.5711.57120
3Ryan VarnesKawasaki Ninja 6502.3430.77217
4Ben LoweYamaha MT-073.4821.13915
5Danny EslickKawasaki Ninja 6504.0350.55214
6Chad CoseHarley-Davidson XG750R4.7670.73113
7Cody JohncoxYamaha MT-074.7810.01312
8Mitch HarvatKawasaki Ninja 6505.81.01911
9Michael InderbitzinKawasaki Ninja 6506.1930.39210
10Brock SchwarzenbacherKawasaki Ninja 6506.9220.7299
11Garret WilsonKawasaki Ninja 6508.6661.7448
12Patrick BuchananKawasaki Ninja 65014 Laps7 Laps7
13Jeremiah DuffyKawasaki Ninja 650DNSDNS4
14Nick ArmstrongYamaha MT-07DNSDNS6
15Jimmy McAllisterKawasaki Ninja 650DNSDNS5

Round 12 (of 18) - Atlanta Short Track II - Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, Georgia

AFT SuperTwins

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1Jared MeesIndian FTR75035 LapsWINNER25
2Brandon PriceIndian FTR7500.3390.33920
3Briar BaumanIndian FTR7502.7742.43517
4Sammy HalbertIndian FTR7503.7270.95215
5Brandon RobinsonIndian FTR7504.4730.74514
6Jarod VanderkooiHarley-Davidson XG750R6.7752.30213
7Jeffrey Carver Jr.Indian FTR7508.5641.78812
8Robert PearsonIndian FTR7509.390.82611
9Bryan SmithHarley-Davidson XG750R10.1860.79610
10Bronson BaumanIndian FTR75010.2710.0849
11Dan BromleyIndian FTR75011.1230.8518
12Jake JohnsonIndian FTR75011.2080.0857
13Davis FisherIndian FTR75013.0771.8686
14Dalton GauthierHarley-Davidson XG750R15.6552.5785
15JD BeachYamaha MT-0716.4350.7794
16Larry PegramIndian FTR75017.3750.943
17Jay MaloneyIndian FTR75018.3490.9732
18Kolby CarlileYamaha MT-0734 Laps1 Lap1

AFT Singles

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1Dallas DanielsYamaha YZ450F21 LapsWINNER25
2Morgen MischlerKTM 450 SX-F0.090.0920
3Max WhaleKawasaki KX450F1.9621.87117
4Brandon KitchenKTM 450 SX-F1.990.02815
5Shayna TexterKTM 450 SX-F4.1772.18714
6Chad CoseSuzuki RMZ 4504.6560.47813
7Trent LoweHonda CRF450R5.0650.40912
8Trevor BrunnerHonda CRF450R6.0120.94711
9Aidan RoosEvansKTM 450 SX-F6.2290.21610
10Cole ZabalaHonda CRF450R7.1110.8829
11Tanner DeanHonda CRF450R7.4440.3328
12Cameron SmithHonda CRF450R8.3010.8567
13James OttKTM 450 SX-F8.4370.1356
14Kevin StollingsHonda CRF450R8.8490.4125
15Tyler RaggioHonda CRF450R9.6340.7844
16Michael RushYamaha YZ450F10.8061.1723
17Andrew LukerYamaha YZ450F10.9850.1782

AFT Production Twins

PositionRiderBikeIntervalGapPoints
1James RispoliHarley-Davidson XG750R21 LapsWINNER25
2Cory TexterYamaha MT-070.4120.41220
3Chad CoseHarley-Davidson XG750R0.6120.19917
4Danny EslickKawasaki Ninja 6504.8034.1915
5Michael InderbitzinKawasaki Ninja 6505.0010.19714
6Ben LoweYamaha MT-075.7890.78813
7Patrick BuchananKawasaki Ninja 6506.9581.16912
8Jeremiah DuffyKawasaki Ninja 65011.9454.98611
9Cody JohncoxYamaha MT-0713.1531.20810
10Brock SchwarzenbacherKawasaki Ninja 65013.7340.589
11Mitch HarvatKawasaki Ninja 65015.6081.8748
12Garret WilsonKawasaki Ninja 65019.8194.217
13Jimmy McAllisterKawasaki Ninja 65012 Laps9 Laps6
14Ryan VarnesKawasaki Ninja 6506 Laps6 Laps5

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PositionRider(s)Points
1Briar Bauman256
2Jared Mees244
3Sammy Halbert193
4Bronson Bauman153
5Brandon Price148
6Brandon Robinson143
7Jeffrey Carver Jr.131
8Davis Fisher119
9Jarod Vanderkooi108
10Bryan Smith94
11Dan Bromley93
12Robert Pearson91
13Dalton Gauthier90
14JD Beach68
15Jake Johnson62
16Kolby Carlile50
17Larry Pegram48
18Jay Maloney43
19Andrew Luker22
20Ryan Varnes16
21Morgen Mischler6

AFT Singles

PositionRider(s)Points
1Dallas Daniels233
2Henry Wiles163
3Max Whale163
4Michael Rush151
5Morgen Mischler139
6Trent Lowe139
7Brandon Kitchen138
8Tanner Dean124
9Chad Cose104
10Trevor Brunner103
11Michael Inderbitzin97
12Shayna Texter89
13Cameron Smith73
14Kevin Stollings71
15Cole Zabala65
16Ryan Wells58
17James Ott57
18Andrew Luker52
19Aidan RoosEvans48
20Jesse Janisch39
21Jacob Lehmann24
22Tyler Raggio14
23Wyatt Anderson10
24Justin Jones9
25Dylan Bell7

AFT Production Twins

PositionRider(s)Points
1James Rispoli269
2Cory Texter221
3Ben Lowe188
4Ryan Varnes185
5Danny Eslick164
6Chad Cose154
7Jeremiah Duffy129
8Nick Armstrong101
9Cody Johncox96
10Jimmy McAllister59
11Michael Inderbitzin58
12Dylan Bell53
13Brock Schwarzenbacher52
14Mitch Harvat51
15Patrick Buchanan50
16Hayden Gillim45
17Garret Wilson40
18Johnny Lewis29
19Morgen Mischler26
20Scott Barrett26
21Jacob Lehmann25
22Ryan Wells22
23Gary Ketchum13
24Jeremiah Alexander12
25Kevin Stollings9
26Max Whale9
27Cameron Smith6

Racer X Senior Championship Series

Final Round

18 Plus A

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stBrandon J. MarescalcoBurlington, WI1-1
2ndKenny FelgarMarengo, IL2-2
3rdEric M. LeachBurlington, WI3-3

18 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stChase BoykinGlen Ellyn, IL1-1
2ndJoseph TrudeauGrayslake, IL2-2
3rdDerek LarsenLafox, IL3-3
4thEthan Lester4-4
5thWyatt Rabey

25 Plus A

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stRyan Rogerson1-1
2ndRyan E. RowntreeSalem, WI2-2
3rdBrandon J. MarescalcoBurlington, WI3-3
4thKenny FelgarMarengo, IL5-4
5thZachary R. WolfWest Bend, WI4-6

25 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stCody K. WolfDelavan, WI1-1
2ndDean J. ReindersHartford, WI2-2
3rdDerek LarsenLafox, IL3-3
4thIsaac P. SigafusBrowntown, WI4-4
5thBlair Ellison5-5

30 Plus 

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stRyan Rogerson1-1
2ndRyan E. RowntreeSalem, WI2-2
3rdZachary R. WolfWest Bend, WI3-3
4thJohn S. MedcalfSycamore, IL4-4

30 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stKirk A. NewmanGrand Rapids, MI1-2
2ndCody K. WolfDelavan, WI3-1
3rdAbe T. StyburskiMuskegon, MI2-3
4thDan Corsiatti4-5
5thDean J. ReindersHartford, WI9-4

35 Plus A

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stColin W. HornHoffman Estates, IL1-1
2ndJohn S. MedcalfSycamore, IL2-2

35 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stKirk A. NewmanGrand Rapids, MI1-1
2ndEric WenzelHortonville, WI2-2
3rdHortonville, WIHortonville, WI3-3
4thDaniel SmithMukwonago, WI4-4
5thKeith BoulangerKenosha, WI5-5

45 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stCasey KloeppingBrodhead, WI2-1
2ndAndrew ColeBurlington, WI1-2
3rdJeff Blaha5-3
4thJohn CookeRyan, IA4-4
5thJeremy R. BaroneSchaumburg, IL3-5

50 Plus A

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stDavid A. HayesSteward, IL2-1
2ndMark D. MarescalcoBurlington, WI1-2
3rdBarry ReamCedar Rapids, IA3-3
4thPaul R. MarescalcoKenosha, WI4-5
5thJames CoonsVerona, WI6-4

50 Plus B-C

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stAndrew ColeBurlington, WI1-1
2ndJeff Blaha2-2
3rdJoe DayHarrison, OH4-3
4thJohn CookeRyan, IA3-4
5thSteve WilmingtonFairlawn, OH6-5

55 Plus

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stAnthony J. BartemioMokena, IL1-1
2ndJason DallasCarol Stream, IL2-2
3rdRick MunsonCedar Rapids, IA3-3
4thTim BoblinWaukesha, WI5-5
5thWilliam G. HolzapfelLake In The Hills, IL7-4

60 Plus 

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stRick MunsonCedar Rapids, IA1-1
2ndJon OsbornGroveland, FL3-2
3rdWilliam G. HolzapfelLake In The Hills, IL4-3
4thBill ClarkSandwich, IL2-5
5thTim BoblinWaukesha, WI5-4

65 Plus 

PositionRider Hometown, STMoto Finishes
1stDave AntolakDekalb, IL1-1
2ndSteve MedcalfSycamore, IL2-2
3rdJohn J. DubielBoyd, WI3-3
4thTim S. GravesNorth Mancheste, IN4-4
5thJohn Bacher5-5

Championship Finish

18 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stBrandon MarescalcoBurlington WI
2ndEric LeachBurlington WI
3rdNick NeysEast Bethel, MN
4thTravis SewellWestville. IN
5thMatthew CarpenterZeeland, MI

18 Plus B-C 

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stChase BoykinGlen Ellyn, IL
2ndDerek LarsonLafox, IL
3rdSeth BeckerPekin, IL
4thKarter DelongMt. Pleasant, MI
5thJoseph TrudeauGrayslake, IL

25 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stBrandon MarescalcoBurlington WI
2ndRyan RoundtreeSalem WI
3rdKenny FelgarMarengo, IL
4thEric LeachBurlington WI
5thZachary WolfWest Bend, WI

25 Plus B-C 

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stCody WolfDelevan, WI
2ndDean ReindersHartford, WI
3rdDerek LarsonLafox, IL
4thNicholas HoldaCrestwood, IL
5thNicholas WickermanBelding, MI

30 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stRyan RoundtreeSalem WI
2ndZachary WolfWest Bend, WI
3rdBrendan GrgurichErie, PA
4thJerry LorenzMorrice, MI
5thTravis SewellWestville, IN

30 Plus B-C

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stKirk NewmanGrand Rapids, MI
2ndAbe StyburskiMuskegon, MI
3rdCody WolfDelevan, WI
4thDean ReindersHartford, WI
5thRichie RobinsonAshville, OH

35 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stBrendan GrgurichErie, PA
2ndColin HornHoffman Estates, IL
3rdBryan WhiteChicago, IL
4thJames RossiHampshire, IL
5thRay RoehlkHowell, MI

35 Plus B-C

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stKirk NewmanGrand Rapids, MI
2ndIan BatsonNew Athens, IL
3rdJoe HavelGreen Bay, WI
4thCorey RyderEast Pointe, MI
5thEric WenzelHotonville, WI

40 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stChristopher McMillinSturgis, MI
2ndJoseph BeherKokomo, IN
3rdAdam MartinNunica, MI
4thColin HornHoffman Estates, IL
5thBill LoyWillmington, IL

40 Plus B-C

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stEric WenzelHotonville, WI
2ndCasey KloeppingBrodhead, WI
3rdJerome BaroneSchumburg, IL
4thCurt ErikssonColumbia, MO
5thSteven SikmaLake Village, IN

45 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stAdam MartinNunica, MI
2ndJoseph BeherKokomo, IN
3rdEric HorcherPalatine IL
4thBarry ReamCedar Rapids IA
5thBill LoyWillmington, IL

45 Plus B-C

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stAndrew ColeBurlington WI
2ndJeremy BaroneSchumburg, IL
3rdCasey KloeppingBrodhead WI
4thBrian JordanColumbia, MO
5thJeffrey SterlingLake Village, IN

50 Plus A

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stBarry ReamCedar Rapids IA
2ndJason DollasCarol Stream, IL
3rdJack TaylorLewistown, IL
4thJim MarosticaDe Forest WI
5thTodd DeHoopZeeland, MI

50 Plus B-C

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stJoe DayHarrison, OH
2ndAndrew ColeBurlington, WI
3rdSteve WilmingtonFairlawn, OH
4thTim MentzerNorway, IA
5thTim DieballWaerford, WI

55 Plus

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stAnthony BartemoMokena, IL
2ndJason DollasCarol Stream, IL
3rdShay FisherJackson, MI
4thTom BoblinWaukesha, WI
5thDan MauserMetter, GA

60 Plus

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stRick MunsonCedar Rapids, IA
2ndTom BoblinWaukesha, WI
3rdDan MauserMetter, GA
4thJon OsbornGroveland, FL
5thKen PetrilloLong Grove IL

65 Plus

PositionRiderHometown, ST
1stDave AntolakCampton Hills, IL
2ndTim GravesN Manchester, IN
3rdJohn DubielBoyd, WI
4thDavid HassellSeaford, DE
5thCharles KochElkhart, IN

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 10 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States256
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia201
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States159
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States147
5Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States139
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States138
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States124
8Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States107
9Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States103
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States102
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States254
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States242
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States237
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States169
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand162
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States135
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States113
8Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States112
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States93
10Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States79
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States261
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States229
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
4Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States171
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States158
6Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
7Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States101
8Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
9Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States276
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States185
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States145
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
7Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States116
8Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States103
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States93
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 4

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM122
2ndDante OliveiraHusqvarna100
3rdAustin Walton Husqvarna94
4thCole MartinezHonda85
5thTrevor StewartHonda73
6thJustin SeedsYamaha70
7thRyan SurrattHusqvarna70
8thTravis DamonHonda62
9thZach BellKawasaki34
10thDalton ShireyHusqvarna29

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM255
2ndLayne MichaelYamaha204
3rdJordan AshburnKawasaki155
3rdLiam DraperKTM155
5thJosh StrangKawasaki149
6thSteward BaylorKawasaki53
7thRicky RussellHusqvarna46
8thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
9thTyler McSwainYamaha30
9thCory ButtrickHusqvarna30
9thBenjamin HerreraBeta30

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny Girroir

Full Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
Tayla JonesFull Gas Sprint EnduroWomen
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

