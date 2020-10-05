Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 8 (of 9) - Thunder Valley National - Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, Colorado
250 Class
Motocross
Thunder Valley - 250October 3, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|3 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|5 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|6 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|7 - 8
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|8 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Jarrett Frye
|Mechanicsville, MD
|9 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|13 - 11
|Honda CRF250R
450 Class
Motocross
Thunder Valley - 450October 3, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|4 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|7 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|6 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|9 - 6
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|14 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|12 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Jake Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|13 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|352
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|334
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|254
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|251
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|242
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|230
|7
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|217
|8
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|165
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|163
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|148
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|325
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|301
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|283
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|278
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|245
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|234
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|232
|8
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|195
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|166
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|147
fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 11 (of 18) - MXGP of Europe - Mantova, Italy
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Europe - MX2October 4, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ben Watson
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Conrad Mewse
|3 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Jed Beaton
|5 - 5
|Husqvarna
|7
|Alberto Forato
|8 - 10
|Husqvarna
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|14 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|11 - 12
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Europe - MXGPOctober 4, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|5 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|2 - 5
|Gas Gas
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|4 - 8
|Honda
|6
|Romain Febvre
|10 - 4
|Kawasaki
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Clement Desalle
|12 - 6
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jorge Prado
|3 - 17
|KTM
|10
|Brian Bogers
|9 - 10
|KTM
EMX250
MXGP
MXGP of Europe - EMX250October 4, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Mattia Guadagnini
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Hakon Fredriksen
|3 - 5
|Yamaha
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|8 - 2
|Yamaha
|5
|Marcel Conijn
|2 - 10
|KTM
|6
|Tom Guyon
|5 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|14 - 3
|Kawasaki
|8
|Tim Edberg
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
|9
|Lorenzo Corti
|10 - 12
|KTM
|10
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|15 - 8
|KTM
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|485
|2
|Jago Geerts
|428
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|4
|Jed Beaton
|348
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|310
|6
|Ben Watson
|307
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|280
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|256
|9
|Mathys Boisrame
|224
|10
|Ruben Fernandez
|197
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|399
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|388
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|369
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|341
|5
|Jorge Prado
|341
|6
|Romain Febvre
|304
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|285
|8
Jeffrey Herlings
|263
|9
|Clement Desalle
|262
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|248
EMX250
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|333
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|299
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|228
|4
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|218
|5
|Tim Edberg
|207
|6
|Hakon Fredriksen
|201
|7
|Isak Gifting
|168
|8
|Tom Guyon
|162
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|160
|10
|Meico Vettik
|152
WMX
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nancy Van De Ven
|166
|2
|Courtney Duncan
|162
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|160
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|156
|5
|Lynn Valk
|128
|6
|Line Dam
|114
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|102
|8
|Sara Andersen
|93
|9
|Anne Borchers
|77
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|75
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana
Pro Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|125m 44s
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|126m 25s
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|128m 9s
|4th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|128m 28s
|5th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|130m 28s
Pro Overall Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|163
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|148
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|137
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|134
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|116
American Flat Track
Round 11 (of 18) - Atlanta Short Track I - Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, Georgia
AFT SuperTwins
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|34 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|0.308
|0.308
|20
|3
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|5.141
|4.832
|17
|4
|Sammy Halbert
|Indian FTR750
|5.334
|0.193
|15
|5
|Brandon Price
|Indian FTR750
|6.357
|1.022
|14
|6
|Jake Johnson
|Indian FTR750
|8.663
|2.306
|13
|7
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|9.772
|1.108
|12
|8
|Robert Pearson
|Indian FTR750
|9.875
|0.102
|11
|9
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|9.931
|0.056
|10
|10
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|10.346
|0.415
|9
|11
|Dalton Gauthier
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|11.489
|1.143
|8
|12
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian FTR750
|12.035
|0.546
|7
|13
|Bryan Smith
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|12.381
|0.346
|6
|14
|Larry Pegram
|Indian FTR750
|14.038
|1.656
|5
|15
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|14.496
|0.458
|4
|16
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|14.63
|0.133
|3
|17
|Jay Maloney
|Indian FTR750
|33 Laps
|1 Lap
|2
|18
|Dan Bromley
|Indian FTR750
|6.44
|6.44
|1
AFT Singles
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.482
|0.482
|20
|3
|Brandon Kitchen
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3.679
|3.196
|17
|4
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|4.705
|1.025
|15
|5
|Henry Wiles
|Honda CRF450R
|4.966
|0.26
|14
|6
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki KX450F
|5.717
|0.751
|13
|7
|Tanner Dean
|Honda CRF450R
|5.876
|0.159
|12
|8
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6.06
|0.183
|11
|9
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|6.454
|0.394
|10
|10
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Honda CRF450R
|6.464
|0.009
|9
|11
|Cameron Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|7.422
|0.958
|8
|12
|Michael Rush
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7.77
|0.348
|7
|13
|Aidan RoosEvans
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7.91
|0.139
|6
|14
|Trevor Brunner
|Honda CRF450R
|9.305
|1.395
|5
|15
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|9.855
|0.55
|4
|16
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|11.566
|1.711
|3
|17
|Chad Cose
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|12.586
|1.019
|2
AFT Production Twins
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|21 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|James Rispoli
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|1.571
|1.571
|20
|3
|Ryan Varnes
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|2.343
|0.772
|17
|4
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|3.482
|1.139
|15
|5
|Danny Eslick
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|4.035
|0.552
|14
|6
|Chad Cose
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|4.767
|0.731
|13
|7
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|4.781
|0.013
|12
|8
|Mitch Harvat
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|5.8
|1.019
|11
|9
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|6.193
|0.392
|10
|10
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|6.922
|0.729
|9
|11
|Garret Wilson
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|8.666
|1.744
|8
|12
|Patrick Buchanan
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|14 Laps
|7 Laps
|7
|13
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|DNS
|DNS
|4
|14
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|DNS
|DNS
|6
|15
|Jimmy McAllister
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|DNS
|DNS
|5
Round 12 (of 18) - Atlanta Short Track II - Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, Georgia
AFT SuperTwins
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|35 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Brandon Price
|Indian FTR750
|0.339
|0.339
|20
|3
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|2.774
|2.435
|17
|4
|Sammy Halbert
|Indian FTR750
|3.727
|0.952
|15
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|4.473
|0.745
|14
|6
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|6.775
|2.302
|13
|7
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|Indian FTR750
|8.564
|1.788
|12
|8
|Robert Pearson
|Indian FTR750
|9.39
|0.826
|11
|9
|Bryan Smith
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|10.186
|0.796
|10
|10
|Bronson Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|10.271
|0.084
|9
|11
|Dan Bromley
|Indian FTR750
|11.123
|0.851
|8
|12
|Jake Johnson
|Indian FTR750
|11.208
|0.085
|7
|13
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|13.077
|1.868
|6
|14
|Dalton Gauthier
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|15.655
|2.578
|5
|15
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|16.435
|0.779
|4
|16
|Larry Pegram
|Indian FTR750
|17.375
|0.94
|3
|17
|Jay Maloney
|Indian FTR750
|18.349
|0.973
|2
|18
|Kolby Carlile
|Yamaha MT-07
|34 Laps
|1 Lap
|1
AFT Singles
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.09
|0.09
|20
|3
|Max Whale
|Kawasaki KX450F
|1.962
|1.871
|17
|4
|Brandon Kitchen
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1.99
|0.028
|15
|5
|Shayna Texter
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4.177
|2.187
|14
|6
|Chad Cose
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|4.656
|0.478
|13
|7
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|5.065
|0.409
|12
|8
|Trevor Brunner
|Honda CRF450R
|6.012
|0.947
|11
|9
|Aidan RoosEvans
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6.229
|0.216
|10
|10
|Cole Zabala
|Honda CRF450R
|7.111
|0.882
|9
|11
|Tanner Dean
|Honda CRF450R
|7.444
|0.332
|8
|12
|Cameron Smith
|Honda CRF450R
|8.301
|0.856
|7
|13
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8.437
|0.135
|6
|14
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|8.849
|0.412
|5
|15
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|9.634
|0.784
|4
|16
|Michael Rush
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10.806
|1.172
|3
|17
|Andrew Luker
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10.985
|0.178
|2
AFT Production Twins
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|Gap
|Points
|1
|James Rispoli
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|21 Laps
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.412
|0.412
|20
|3
|Chad Cose
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|0.612
|0.199
|17
|4
|Danny Eslick
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|4.803
|4.19
|15
|5
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|5.001
|0.197
|14
|6
|Ben Lowe
|Yamaha MT-07
|5.789
|0.788
|13
|7
|Patrick Buchanan
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|6.958
|1.169
|12
|8
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|11.945
|4.986
|11
|9
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|13.153
|1.208
|10
|10
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|13.734
|0.58
|9
|11
|Mitch Harvat
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|15.608
|1.874
|8
|12
|Garret Wilson
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|19.819
|4.21
|7
|13
|Jimmy McAllister
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|12 Laps
|9 Laps
|6
|14
|Ryan Varnes
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|6 Laps
|6 Laps
|5
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|256
|2
|244
|3
|193
|4
|153
|5
|148
|6
|143
|7
|131
|8
|119
|9
|108
|10
|94
|11
|93
|12
|91
|13
|90
|14
|68
|15
|62
|16
|50
|17
|48
|18
|43
|19
|22
|20
|16
|21
|6
AFT Singles
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|233
|2
|163
|3
|163
|4
|151
|5
|139
|6
|139
|7
|138
|8
|124
|9
|104
|10
|103
|11
|97
|12
|89
|13
|73
|14
|71
|15
|65
|16
|58
|17
|57
|18
|52
|19
|48
|20
|39
|21
|24
|22
|14
|23
|10
|24
|9
|25
|7
AFT Production Twins
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|269
|2
|221
|3
|188
|4
|185
|5
|164
|6
|154
|7
|129
|8
|101
|9
|96
|10
|59
|11
|58
|12
|53
|13
|52
|14
|51
|15
|50
|16
|45
|17
|40
|18
|29
|19
|26
|20
|26
|21
|25
|22
|22
|23
|13
|24
|12
|25
|9
|26
|9
|27
|6
Racer X Senior Championship Series
Final Round
18 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Brandon J. Marescalco
|Burlington, WI
|1-1
|2nd
|Kenny Felgar
|Marengo, IL
|2-2
|3rd
|Eric M. Leach
|Burlington, WI
|3-3
18 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Chase Boykin
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|1-1
|2nd
|Joseph Trudeau
|Grayslake, IL
|2-2
|3rd
|Derek Larsen
|Lafox, IL
|3-3
|4th
|Ethan Lester
|4-4
|5th
|Wyatt Rabey
25 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Ryan Rogerson
|1-1
|2nd
|Ryan E. Rowntree
|Salem, WI
|2-2
|3rd
|Brandon J. Marescalco
|Burlington, WI
|3-3
|4th
|Kenny Felgar
|Marengo, IL
|5-4
|5th
|Zachary R. Wolf
|West Bend, WI
|4-6
25 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Cody K. Wolf
|Delavan, WI
|1-1
|2nd
|Dean J. Reinders
|Hartford, WI
|2-2
|3rd
|Derek Larsen
|Lafox, IL
|3-3
|4th
|Isaac P. Sigafus
|Browntown, WI
|4-4
|5th
|Blair Ellison
|5-5
30 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Ryan Rogerson
|1-1
|2nd
|Ryan E. Rowntree
|Salem, WI
|2-2
|3rd
|Zachary R. Wolf
|West Bend, WI
|3-3
|4th
|John S. Medcalf
|Sycamore, IL
|4-4
30 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kirk A. Newman
|Grand Rapids, MI
|1-2
|2nd
|Cody K. Wolf
|Delavan, WI
|3-1
|3rd
|Abe T. Styburski
|Muskegon, MI
|2-3
|4th
|Dan Corsiatti
|4-5
|5th
|Dean J. Reinders
|Hartford, WI
|9-4
35 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Colin W. Horn
|Hoffman Estates, IL
|1-1
|2nd
|John S. Medcalf
|Sycamore, IL
|2-2
35 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kirk A. Newman
|Grand Rapids, MI
|1-1
|2nd
|Eric Wenzel
|Hortonville, WI
|2-2
|3rd
|Hortonville, WI
|Hortonville, WI
|3-3
|4th
|Daniel Smith
|Mukwonago, WI
|4-4
|5th
|Keith Boulanger
|Kenosha, WI
|5-5
45 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Casey Kloepping
|Brodhead, WI
|2-1
|2nd
|Andrew Cole
|Burlington, WI
|1-2
|3rd
|Jeff Blaha
|5-3
|4th
|John Cooke
|Ryan, IA
|4-4
|5th
|Jeremy R. Barone
|Schaumburg, IL
|3-5
50 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|David A. Hayes
|Steward, IL
|2-1
|2nd
|Mark D. Marescalco
|Burlington, WI
|1-2
|3rd
|Barry Ream
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|3-3
|4th
|Paul R. Marescalco
|Kenosha, WI
|4-5
|5th
|James Coons
|Verona, WI
|6-4
50 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Andrew Cole
|Burlington, WI
|1-1
|2nd
|Jeff Blaha
|2-2
|3rd
|Joe Day
|Harrison, OH
|4-3
|4th
|John Cooke
|Ryan, IA
|3-4
|5th
|Steve Wilmington
|Fairlawn, OH
|6-5
55 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Anthony J. Bartemio
|Mokena, IL
|1-1
|2nd
|Jason Dallas
|Carol Stream, IL
|2-2
|3rd
|Rick Munson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|3-3
|4th
|Tim Boblin
|Waukesha, WI
|5-5
|5th
|William G. Holzapfel
|Lake In The Hills, IL
|7-4
60 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Rick Munson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|1-1
|2nd
|Jon Osborn
|Groveland, FL
|3-2
|3rd
|William G. Holzapfel
|Lake In The Hills, IL
|4-3
|4th
|Bill Clark
|Sandwich, IL
|2-5
|5th
|Tim Boblin
|Waukesha, WI
|5-4
65 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Dave Antolak
|Dekalb, IL
|1-1
|2nd
|Steve Medcalf
|Sycamore, IL
|2-2
|3rd
|John J. Dubiel
|Boyd, WI
|3-3
|4th
|Tim S. Graves
|North Mancheste, IN
|4-4
|5th
|John Bacher
|5-5
Championship Finish
18 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Brandon Marescalco
|Burlington WI
|2nd
|Eric Leach
|Burlington WI
|3rd
|Nick Neys
|East Bethel, MN
|4th
|Travis Sewell
|Westville. IN
|5th
|Matthew Carpenter
|Zeeland, MI
18 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Chase Boykin
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|2nd
|Derek Larson
|Lafox, IL
|3rd
|Seth Becker
|Pekin, IL
|4th
|Karter Delong
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|5th
|Joseph Trudeau
|Grayslake, IL
25 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Brandon Marescalco
|Burlington WI
|2nd
|Ryan Roundtree
|Salem WI
|3rd
|Kenny Felgar
|Marengo, IL
|4th
|Eric Leach
|Burlington WI
|5th
|Zachary Wolf
|West Bend, WI
25 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Cody Wolf
|Delevan, WI
|2nd
|Dean Reinders
|Hartford, WI
|3rd
|Derek Larson
|Lafox, IL
|4th
|Nicholas Holda
|Crestwood, IL
|5th
|Nicholas Wickerman
|Belding, MI
30 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Ryan Roundtree
|Salem WI
|2nd
|Zachary Wolf
|West Bend, WI
|3rd
|Brendan Grgurich
|Erie, PA
|4th
|Jerry Lorenz
|Morrice, MI
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|Westville, IN
30 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Kirk Newman
|Grand Rapids, MI
|2nd
|Abe Styburski
|Muskegon, MI
|3rd
|Cody Wolf
|Delevan, WI
|4th
|Dean Reinders
|Hartford, WI
|5th
|Richie Robinson
|Ashville, OH
35 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Brendan Grgurich
|Erie, PA
|2nd
|Colin Horn
|Hoffman Estates, IL
|3rd
|Bryan White
|Chicago, IL
|4th
|James Rossi
|Hampshire, IL
|5th
|Ray Roehlk
|Howell, MI
35 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Kirk Newman
|Grand Rapids, MI
|2nd
|Ian Batson
|New Athens, IL
|3rd
|Joe Havel
|Green Bay, WI
|4th
|Corey Ryder
|East Pointe, MI
|5th
|Eric Wenzel
|Hotonville, WI
40 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Christopher McMillin
|Sturgis, MI
|2nd
|Joseph Beher
|Kokomo, IN
|3rd
|Adam Martin
|Nunica, MI
|4th
|Colin Horn
|Hoffman Estates, IL
|5th
|Bill Loy
|Willmington, IL
40 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Eric Wenzel
|Hotonville, WI
|2nd
|Casey Kloepping
|Brodhead, WI
|3rd
|Jerome Barone
|Schumburg, IL
|4th
|Curt Eriksson
|Columbia, MO
|5th
|Steven Sikma
|Lake Village, IN
45 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Adam Martin
|Nunica, MI
|2nd
|Joseph Beher
|Kokomo, IN
|3rd
|Eric Horcher
|Palatine IL
|4th
|Barry Ream
|Cedar Rapids IA
|5th
|Bill Loy
|Willmington, IL
45 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Andrew Cole
|Burlington WI
|2nd
|Jeremy Barone
|Schumburg, IL
|3rd
|Casey Kloepping
|Brodhead WI
|4th
|Brian Jordan
|Columbia, MO
|5th
|Jeffrey Sterling
|Lake Village, IN
50 Plus A
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Barry Ream
|Cedar Rapids IA
|2nd
|Jason Dollas
|Carol Stream, IL
|3rd
|Jack Taylor
|Lewistown, IL
|4th
|Jim Marostica
|De Forest WI
|5th
|Todd DeHoop
|Zeeland, MI
50 Plus B-C
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Joe Day
|Harrison, OH
|2nd
|Andrew Cole
|Burlington, WI
|3rd
|Steve Wilmington
|Fairlawn, OH
|4th
|Tim Mentzer
|Norway, IA
|5th
|Tim Dieball
|Waerford, WI
55 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Anthony Bartemo
|Mokena, IL
|2nd
|Jason Dollas
|Carol Stream, IL
|3rd
|Shay Fisher
|Jackson, MI
|4th
|Tom Boblin
|Waukesha, WI
|5th
|Dan Mauser
|Metter, GA
60 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Rick Munson
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|2nd
|Tom Boblin
|Waukesha, WI
|3rd
|Dan Mauser
|Metter, GA
|4th
|Jon Osborn
|Groveland, FL
|5th
|Ken Petrillo
|Long Grove IL
65 Plus
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, ST
|1st
|Dave Antolak
|Campton Hills, IL
|2nd
|Tim Graves
|N Manchester, IN
|3rd
|John Dubiel
|Boyd, WI
|4th
|David Hassell
|Seaford, DE
|5th
|Charles Koch
|Elkhart, IN
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 10 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|256
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|201
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|159
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|147
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|139
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|138
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|124
|8
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|107
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|103
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|102
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|254
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|242
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|237
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|169
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|162
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|135
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|113
|8
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|112
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|93
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|79
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|261
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|229
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|4
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|171
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|158
|6
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|7
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|101
|8
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|9
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
WXC
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|276
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|185
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|145
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|116
|8
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|103
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|93
WORCS
Through Round 4
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|122
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|100
|3rd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|94
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|85
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|73
|6th
|Justin Seeds
|Yamaha
|70
|7th
|Ryan Surratt
|Husqvarna
|70
|8th
|Travis Damon
|Honda
|62
|9th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|34
|10th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|29
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|255
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|204
|3rd
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|155
|3rd
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|155
|5th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|149
|6th
|Steward Baylor
|Kawasaki
|53
|7th
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|8th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|9th
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|30
|9th
|Cory Buttrick
|Husqvarna
|30
|9th
|Benjamin Herrera
|Beta
|30
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Tyler Bereman
|FMX Fite Klub
|Overall Winner
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|Stilez Robertson
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jess Pettis
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Tayla Jones
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Women
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles