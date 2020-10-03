The overall win, unsurprisingly, went to Cooper on account of his 2-1 scores. Before the first gate even dropped you could tell there was something different about him today. He was the day’s fastest qualifier, and afterward remarked that his confidence was higher than it’s been at any point this season. And why not? His results have slowly been improving lately and he’s always done well at Thunder Valley in the past, taking third in 2018 and second in 2019. He even won the first moto both of those years. Afterward he brought his dog, Thor, on the podium, suggesting that perhaps the cheery canine was his good luck charm.

“A lot of pressure was on my shoulders and I’m glad to say it’s off,” Cooper said as Thor’s tail wagged. “I wanted to do this all season but it just hasn’t gone my way. It’s a good time to do it, and now I can go into the last round and try to do the same thing. I wanted to bring Thor up. The last time he was at a race was A1, and I won there. I brought him again and we’re on the top step again, so I might have to start paying for him to come every weekend.”

As for Ferrandis, well, he showed exactly why he’s the current 250 championship leader. He didn’t get a good start in the second moto, but as we’ve seen in the past, that hasn’t mattered much for Ferrandis this season. But when he came up on a lively battle between Brandon Hartranft and Hunter Lawrence, things got interesting. Embroiled in their own conflict, Hartranft and Lawrence were using every inch of the track and unexpectedly drifted wide as Ferrandis came up on them. That left Ferrandis nowhere to go, unless you count going off the track and onto the ground as a destination. With Martin battling up front, it looked as though Ferrandis, who got going again in ninth or tenth, might have a situation on his hands. Turns out he didn’t. Ferrandis did what Ferrandis does, which is ignite the burners and drop the hammer. When the checkers flew, he’d deftly finessed his way up to third, just one spot back of Martin. All in all, he'd stacked an additional five points on his title rival.

“I was in a bad position. I really wanted to get as much points as possible,” Ferrandis said after the second moto. “I got a bad start, I don’t know what happened. I had a small crash and there was nothing I could do. I put my head down and gave it everything I had. The track was gnarly but it was a good ride, almost better than moto one. I think finishing fifth in the second moto would have been a disaster so I gave it everything I had. It was damage control and we'll go to the next round with eighteen points on J-Mart, which is better than zero. We’ll see. The team did a good job, the Monster Energy bike was awesome and the power was incredible.”