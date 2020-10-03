450 Moto Two

The final moto of the day was a crazy one! Adam Cianciarulo got out to the lead right away, but Zach Osborne was all over him, setting the stage for what could turn into an epic battle. Max Anstie was highly motivated early in this one, making moves early that saw him move into third, but it didn’t take Eli Tomac long to get by him. When he did, he was about three seconds behind Cianciarulo, but as the laps ticked by Tomac started to inch up on Osborne, who was about a second-and-a-half off of Cianciarulo. Soon Tomac was all over Osborne, and the two were side by side for several corners before Tomac was able to seal the deal and motor away.

With twelve minutes down Tomac had eaten up Cianciarulo’s gap, and when Cianciarulo went around the outside in a left-hander, Tomac immediately selected the far inside, railed it, and took over the lead. Cianciarulo tried to fight back, and he did keep Tomac in sight for a while, but there was simply no catching Tomac in this moto—the reigning champ was on his game!

With twelve minutes to go Christian Craig was holding a strong fourth, with a tremendous battle between Anstie and Barcia playing out behind him. Anstie was holding strong, and with Barcia making a few mistakes, including one that required a near superhuman save, it seemed like Anstie just might hold onto fifth. Then again, on-the-edge riding never really seems to slow Barcia down, and was able to get around Anstie. Then something happened with Barcia out of view and he dropped out of the race.

Up front things were smooth sailing for Tomac, until what appeared to be a problem with Tomac’s clutch slowed his pace considerably. Tomac was furiously working on something on, or near, his clutch lever, every chance he got. All the while, Cianciarulo was inching back up on him. Tomac eventually seemed to get the problem figured out, however, and put an end to Cianciarulo’s progress. Not what Cianciarulo wanted, but he had bigger problems at that point, as Osborne had put in some hot laps and was closing back in. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider seemed to have things under control, but a big mistake over a small jump resulted in a near crash for Cianciarulo. He was somehow able to make a miraculous save, but not without losing a spot to Osborne. After taking a few moments to regroup, Cianciarulo was all over Osborne with two laps to go. Then he came in hot in a left-hander at the bottom of a hill, looking like he was going to smash into Osborne. He tried to slow up and just barely grazed Osborne’s rear wheel. Osborne was unaffected, but Cianciarulo went off the track and lost about five seconds to Osborne, effectively ending his run on Osborne. Tomac took the win, followed by Osborne, Cianciarulo, and Craig.

“I’m thankful we were able to get back out to Lakewood for one of the nine races we’re having this year,” Tomac said. “I finally had a race where I felt like myself. I was a little bit farther up on the start, within touch. The first moto I was out of reach too early on. I felt like I rode the same both motos, but in the second I put myself in a better position. In this moto I don’t know, I don’t know what happened. I had a little bit of a clutch hang-up. I got going and it seemed to fix itself and that was that. It was a really good day for us, we’ve been needing something. We’ve been in a rough place, I’ve been kind of searching lately. It’s good to be back. Thanks to Monster Energy Kawasaki, Bell, Alpinestars, Oakley, PPG, thank you. I feel good now. I was struggling to find that good race place and the flow. I think we got it figured out now and I’m looking forward to next week.”

“It was a great moto. Zach and I locked bars on the start, and I just sent it those first few corners,” Cianciarulo said. “I was able to pass Marvin [Musquin] there and get into the lead. I set a really good pace there in the beginning and I had a feeling it was Eli behind me. I feel like I put up a really good fight but he had a few lines that were better than me. Once he got by I was able to latch on a little bit there, but unfortunately made a mistake right there before the mechanic’s area. It sucked because coming into that corner I was so unsure of what line I was going to hit, and that’s probably what cost me. There was a big kicker on the top of that face after the inside rut. The way the lines formed today was weird. Once the ruts dried out you, the ones further outside, you couldn’t really go to them because you didn’t know which ones went together. It’s unfortunate to lose the overall there at the end, but it’s a perfect time to put my money where my mouth is, where I say I’m not disappointed when I give it my best effort. I sent it trying to get Zach there, I put a real aggressive move on him. It’s one of those things you kind of have to do, but I rushed it and I should have waited. I had the pace, I should have waited. But live and learn. We’ll come to Pala and take it to the last moto.”

“In the first moto I got smashed from someone behind me in the second corner. It jammed my foot really bad. I could handle it, but the more I went on the more the pressure hurt. Between motos I got it massaged out and just took a big dose of adrenaline going to the line, which is about all you can do for it. They were trying to tape it and I was like, ‘No, don’t tape it. I’m just going to go down there and do the job.’ I got off to a good start, and me and Adam were grinding up the hill there. Kind of had a midrace lull and felt good at the end and had some good lines. I wasn’t totally in my comfort zone today and did a little bit of points racing.”

As for his foot, Osborne says he’ll be fine.

“My foot will be fine. I think the footpeg went across the top of my foot and just kind of jammed all those tendons. It’s a little swollen but it’s nothing major. I can still ride at a decent pace and I’ll be fine.”

Christian Craig put in a solid ride to end up fourth in this moto, snagging fifth overall.

“I’ve been right on that edge in sixth and seventh, and those top five guys have been just a step in front of me,” Craig said in his post-race TV interview. “I’ve been drilling and working every day with my trainer Swannie [Swanepoel], and we finally got there this time. I got a decent start, made some passes, and actually earned this fourth place. That felt good. It’s crazy, the sixth places these past few weeks were so hard to get, but this fourth seemed so easy. That kind of tripped me out, but it just feels good to get a solid place and get that top five I’ve been reaching for.”