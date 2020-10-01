Seven down, two to go! The Thunder Valley National is up next and I absolutely love this round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The facilities, the viewing, the convenience in location, and the typically favorable weather all push Thunder Valley near the top of the pack. It’s a race I always look forward to but it will definitely be a different feel being there in October versus the normal June date.

The event itself is a unique one. The track is built on the side of a foothill on the edge of the Rocky Mountains, providing big elevation change. Speaking of elevation, Thunder Valley Motocross Park sits at around 5,500 feet above sea level. That elevation starves the motorcycles of the oxygen needed to create horsepower. It’s immediately noticeable when taking off for the first lap of practice Saturday morning. I’ve read it can be in the range of a 15 percent power reduction at this track compared to a sea level reading. That is a huge change for riders who nitpick about the smallest of variance. Watch for those teams with the most resources and most advanced engines to really flex their muscle on Saturday.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track itself is much softer on race day than many would expect. David Clabaugh (owner) brings in sandier dirt to add traction and add moisture absorption. It creates an interesting mix of hard-pack and softer sections. As the day grows long, the sand begins to push off and the harder base surfaces. As water is added to keep the dust down between motos, it can be a very treacherous opening lap. I vividly remember slipping and sliding around, waiting for the water to work in.

There are a few key components to going fast at Thunder Valley. With several downhills, having a good suspension setup is critical. If the rear is wanting to kick up while descending, the rider will have less confidence and naturally go slower down the hill. As confidence in the rear shock’s stability increases, riders will gradually push the speed up, knowing they won’t get a violent kick in the braking bumps. These long downhills are where the passing is done at Thunder Valley. Those with the ability to carry high speed through those sections will blow past their competitors fairly easily. That speed comes with risk, though, as we have seen big crashes in these sections over the years. James Stewart’s 2012 crash and Eli Tomac’s 2015 crash immediately come to mind. Things happen very quickly when going downhill and a small mistake can turn into a catastrophic mistake without much warning. Watch for results to hinge on speed through the downhill sections.

The start at Thunder Valley is a pure test of torque and horsepower. With power being at a premium, everyone will be starting in first gear (unique for this race). That lack of power also means that riders will be able to control the front end much better over the gate and put the power to the ground much more consistently. All of that adds up to the most pure power display that we will see all season. The long uphill climb will tell the tale. In the 250s, prepare to see an ocean of blue up that hill.