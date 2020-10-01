On Saturday, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will run its first race in the month of October since 1992, when the series concluded on October 4 at Budds Creek Raceway in Maryland. And next week the 2020 series will conclude on October 10, the latest it has run since the 1991 conclusion on October 13 at Unadilla. With the tenth month on the calendar in mind, we thought we would take a look back at some of the more memorable races that have run in October.

1992 Budds Creek National (October 4)

Mostly remembered for a young Jeff Emig's absolute blitz in the 125 class, where the Yamaha rider ran off with both motos and the '92 championship over Kawasaki's Mike LaRocco, this would also turn out to be the last AMA race ever run by French sensation Jean-Michel Bayle. The '91 AMA Supercross, 250 MX and 500 MX Champion, Bayle was more focused on his coming debut in road racing the following year. JMB pretty just cruised through the last 500 round in Maryland, even slowing to let Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski by at the end to ensure that Kiedrowski got the title, rather than his teammate Jeff Stanton, with whom he did not get along.

2018 Monster Energy Cup (October 13)

The concept was simple: If one rider could win all three main events, not only would he win $1,000,000, so would a fan that was chosen by a drawing. Monster Energy Kawasaki's own Eli Tomac looked like he would be the man to do it, dominating the first two races, only to get a really bad start in the third. But on the last lap his then-teammate Joey Savatgy decided to slow down and wave Eli into the lead, allowing him to take the million-dollar prize, as well as that lucky spectator.