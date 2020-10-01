Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Intro

October 1, 2020 11:00am | by: &

Kris Keefer brings Mike Schalkoff from Monster Energy along as the duo test out the 2021 Kawasaki KX250 and offer insight to how the bike feels around Perris Raceway. With over 300 new part numbers, there's plenty to talk about with Kawasaki's new KX250.

The electric start finally makes its way into the green machine but it's far from the only changes on the new model and Keefer breaks down each of the new features and how it effects the ride of the machine.

*Photos courtesy of Drew Ruiz.

2021 Kawaskai KX250

  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
  • 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer

Keefer and Schalkoff in action

  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Mike Schalkoff Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Mike Schalkoff Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz
  • Kris Keefer Drew Ruiz

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now