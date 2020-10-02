Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: WW Ranch Race Examination

October 2, 2020 1:20pm | by:

In this week's episode of Race eXamination, we dive into a closer look at the contact between Marvin Musquin and Adam Cianciarulo and compare it to the Justin Barcia and Joey Savatgy contact from a week prior.

We also see where Justin Barcia's trip to the mechanics area wasn't as bad as some people may have thought, why Jarrett Frye had a bad start in the second moto, what happened when Musquin fell in practice, and how mangled RJ Hampshire's bike was after his crash as well.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports.

