In this week's episode of Race eXamination, we dive into a closer look at the contact between Marvin Musquin and Adam Cianciarulo and compare it to the Justin Barcia and Joey Savatgy contact from a week prior.

We also see where Justin Barcia's trip to the mechanics area wasn't as bad as some people may have thought, why Jarrett Frye had a bad start in the second moto, what happened when Musquin fell in practice, and how mangled RJ Hampshire's bike was after his crash as well.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports.

