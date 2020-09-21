You mentioned on the podium that after last week you realized, “I like this. I remember how this feels.” Was there anything that’s changed during the season?

Yeah. We changed a clutch assembly part, a part on the bike that has to do with the clutch. We changed that for the second moto at RedBud. It changed a lot, to be honest. It’s like riding a whole different bike.

Blake, that’s got to feel good to be able to throw down a 2:03 that late in the race. Were you surprised how well Adam responded to you at the end of the race there? Because you were pushing hard.

Yeah. I was trying to catch him off-guard. I had to do a little reset back there and he didn’t budge. He stepped it up, for sure. I felt like I got to his rear wheel and then he went. I was doing everything I can behind him. I’m sure he didn’t see it, but I was trying everywhere there was. Inside, outside, top, bottom. I was going everywhere, and he was solid. He rode awesome. He did great. One-one on the day. Both motos I gave it my last-ditch best effort to get in there towards the end and he responded. So, I’ll just move on and maybe me and him will be battling again in Jacksonville.

Justin, how deep is this field? No matter where you are in this pack, it was inside the top ten, there’s always a battle. It seems like you’re battling more and more within that fifth, sixth, seventh place spot. It seems deeper this year than it has been the last couple.

Barcia: I don’t know. I don’t think so. Obviously, the field is stacked. I think it’s always stacked. I’m just making it look like that just because I start pretty much last place every race. It’s brutal, man. Everyone’s on it. You go through a pack of guys and then you get a break, and then there’s another pack and then the leaders are up front. It’s no joke, for sure. Everybody is riding really, really well. It’s definitely not the funnest thing coming from the back. There was years where you could do it. Your question, yeah, the field is definitely stacked. It’s obviously more than some years, but it’s definitely pretty gnarly battling with the guys. It seems like I always kind of come together with somebody, unintentionally or not. Even today, I passed [Joey] Savatgy on the outside and he came together with me. I didn’t think nothing of it, and I saw him at the start of the second moto and he was like, “Sorry, dude. I lost my rear brake.” So, it was kind of one of those like, finally it wasn’t me! [Laughs]