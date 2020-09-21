This is obviously going to be a close championship. How does those three tracks work for you?

I don’t know. I don’t go to the track wondering if it does suit me or not because last year at RedBud, I did 1-1 and this year I did really bad. The last three years in Millville I’m always struggling. I’ve never been on the moto podium at Millville, which is crazy. And it’s my favorite track of the championship, so every year I’m coming to Millville, I love this track, and I do bad. This year I did 1-1, so I don’t really look at this stat. I just go on race day and do the best I can. But Florida, I don’t know if I hope it’s going to be hot and humid, but I know it can help me. So, we’ll see. Last year I had a good time there. I won the second moto when everybody was really tired, so that was good. Pala is not my favorite. I like this track, but Pala is not one of my favorites because it’s a pretty hard track. Physically it’s demanding. Your body hurts a lot with the hard bumps and the step jump and everything. But we have no choice. The track is the same for everybody.

Were you anticipating that level of attack from Jeremy right there on the final lap?

I was for sure ready for that. I knew he was going to give everything. It’s his home track. I have a track at home. We don’t race on it, but if one day someone is beating me there, I would give everything I had. So, for sure I was ready, and I was close. The last lap I was a little out of control. He almost passed me in the last straightaway jump before the finish. I just shut the door on the last downhill and that was really close. So, for sure I was expecting that from him. Every answer I give, I’m smiling because I think we had this incident in RedBud, but I feel like we both know what it takes to be a champion. We give both everything we had. It’s good for the sport and good for the show. I think today again we made a great show and people on TV for sure like it. I enjoyed the battle too, for sure.

Dylan, you won a regional title. You haven’t won a national championship yet. How important is this? Where does this rank towards winning a supercross championship and winning a national championship?

I think anybody championship where everybody lines up is important, regional or national. There’s no big difference. There is always guys to beat. Everybody is working hard. So, at the end being champion of supercross or motocross, there is no big difference. I came to the United States to ride supercross because that’s what we don’t have in Europe. I mean, we have it but there is no big championship. So, for sure that’s something that I really like. But being a national American champion has always been my goal. Racing the tracks like Millville or RedBud, all these tracks that we have on the circuit is what I always dreamed when I was a kid. Being here is fun, but maybe the championship kill’s a little bit the fun because when I don’t win, obviously I’m not that happy. But it’s still always good to be on this legendary track. I enjoy it. At the end of the supercross I want to ride motocross, and at the end of the motocross I want to do supercross. I think it’s for every rider the same. We like both.