450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Wake-Up Call

September 21, 2020 6:30am

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 6 (of 9) - Spring Creek National - Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minnesota

250 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

September 19, 2020
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States5 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Alex Martin Millville, MN United States4 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z250
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia3 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States9 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States2 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250
7Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia7 - 5 Honda CRF250R
8Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States12 - 8 Honda CRF250R
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States11 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
10Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States8 - 12 KTM 250 SX-F
450 Class

Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

September 19, 2020
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States8 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States6 - 5 Kawasaki KX450
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France3 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
7Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States7 - 6 Honda CRF450R
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States9 - 7 Suzuki RM-Z450
9Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom10 - 8 Suzuki RM-Z450
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States4 - 16 Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France257
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States254
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States202
4Alex Martin Millville, MN United States194
5Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States186
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States164
7Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia162
8Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States140
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States123
10Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States114
450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States235
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States220
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France215
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States196
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States194
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States190
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States173
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States141
9Broc Tickle Holly, MI United States134
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States122
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

SX Round 1 (of 4) - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park - Courtland, Ontario

250 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMarshal WeltinKawasaki1-150
2ndMarco CannellaYamaha 4-240
3rdJyrie Mitchell KTM3-340
4thTanner WardHonda2-430
5thGillaume-St-CyrKTM6-531
6thJosh CartwrightKawasaki5-928
7thTyler GibbsHonda7-827
8thRyder McNabbHonda10-626
9thChristipher Da SilvaYamaha 12-723
10thQuinn AmyotteKTM9-1023

450 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stCole Thompson KTM1-150
2ndDylan WrightHonda2-342
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki6-237
4thJosh CartrightKawasaki4-436
5thKeylan MestonHusqvarna3-536
6thShawn Maffenbeier Yamaha5-631
7thLogan Leitzel Husqvarna8-727
8thRyan DerryHonda9-825
9thTommy DallarieHonda10-923
10thLiam O'FarrellKTM7-1223

SX Round 2 (of 4) - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park - Courtland, Ontario

250 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMarshal WeltinKawasaki4-142
2ndTanner Ward Honda3-242
3rdMarco CannellaYamaha 2-342
4thJyrie MitchellKTM1-1234
5thQuinn AmyotteKTM6-433
6thTyler GibbsHonda5-631
7thJeremy MckieKTM7-830
8thQuinn AmyotteKTM8-727
9thRyder McNabbHonda9-825
10thChristipher Da SilvaYamaha 10-923

450 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stDylan WrightHonda3-145
2ndMatt GoerkeKawasaki1-345
3rdCole Thompson KTM2-244
4thShawn Maffenbeier Yamaha5-434
5thJosh CartrightKawasaki4-534
6thKeylan MestonHusqvarna6-630
7thLogan Leitzel Husqvarna7-728
8thRyan DerryHonda8-826
9thTommy DallarieHonda9-924
10thDario ZeccaHonda10-1022

Championship Standings

250 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandPoints
1stMarshal WeltonKawasaki93
2ndMarco CannellaYamaha82
3rdTanner WardHonda82
4thJyrie MitchellKTM74
5thGillaume-St-CyrKTM64
6thTyler GibbsHonda58
7thJeremy McKieKTM53
8thRyder McNabbHonda51
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM50
10thChristipher Da SilvaYamaha46

450 Class

Overall PositionRiderBrandPoints
1stCole Thompson KTM94
2ndDylan Wright Honda87
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki82
4thJosh CartrightKawasaki70
5thKeylan MestonHusqvarna66
6thShawn Maffenbeier Yamaha65
7thLogan LeitzelHusqvarna55
8thRyan DerryHonda51
9thTommy DallarieHonda47
10thDario ZeccaHonda41

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 6 - Lead Belt National Enduro - Park Hills, Missouri

Pro Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stRyder LaffertyHusqvarna107m 36s
2ndGrant BaylorSherco107m 37.6s
3rdSteward BaylorYamaha107m 37.9s
4thJosh TothKTM108m 52s
5thBen KelleyKTM109m 39s

Pro Overall Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco133
2ndJosh TothKTM133
3rdBen KelleyKTM118
4thSteward BaylorYamaha112
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna98

Other Championship Standings

GNCC RACING

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States256
2Josh Strang
Inverell Australia193
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States143
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States133
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States123
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States121
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States103
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States91
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand83
10Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States82
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States224
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States221
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States212
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States153
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand147
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States121
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States106
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States101
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States82
10Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States79
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States231
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States211
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
4Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States150
5Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States133
7Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States86
8Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
9Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States251
2Rachael Archer New Zealand204
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States164
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States129
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States116
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States102
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States88
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States80
fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 8 (of 18)

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France361
2Jago Geerts Belgium329
3Maxime Renaux France278
4Jed Beaton Australia247
5Ben Watson United Kingdom211
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands197
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark187
8Mathys Boisrame France172
9Conrad Mewse United Kingdom166
10Ruben Fernandez Spain145
MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy285
2Tim Gajser Slovenia278
3Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands263
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland255
5Jorge Prado Spain237
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands233
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania233
8Romain Febvre France203
9Gautier Paulin France201
10Clement Desalle Belgium194
EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Thibault Benistant France221
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy177
3Isak Gifting Sweden168
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands157
5Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia127
6Tim Edberg Sweden124
7Meico Vettik Estonia99
8Liam Everts Belgium97
9Hakon Fredriksen Norway85
10Tom Guyon France83
WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand90
2Larissa Papenmeier Germany85
3Kiara Fontanesi Italy80
4Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands78
5Lynn Valk Netherlands66
6Line Dam Denmark54
7Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands50
8Mathilde Martinez France39
9Anne Borchers Germany39
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia36
aMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 8 (of 18)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PositionRider(s)Points
1Briar Bauman169
2Jared Mees164
3Sammy Halbert123
4Brandon Robinson116
5Bronson Bauman101
6Davis Fisher92
7Brandon Price89
8Jeffrey Carver Jr.87
9Bryan Smith73
10Dan Bromley69
11Dalton Gauthier66
12Jarod Vanderkooi65
13JD Beach43
14Robert Pearson35
15Kolby Carlile35
16Larry Pegram31
17Jay Maloney31
18Jake Johnson23
19Andrew Luker22
20Ryan Varnes16

AFT Singles

PositionRider(s)Points
1Dallas Daniels133
2Henry Wiles119
3Max Whale114
4Michael Rush110
5Brandon Kitchen90
6Trent Lowe87
7Trevor Brunner76
8Tanner Dean74
9Shayna Texter73
10Chad Cose71
11Morgen Mischler71
12Ryan Wells58
13Kevin Stollings56
14Michael Inderbitzin53
15Cole Zabala52
16Cameron Smith47
17James Ott36
18Andrew Luker32
19Aidan RoosEvans32
20Jacob Lehmann24
21Jesse Janisch21
22Wyatt Anderson10
23Justin Jones9

AFT Production Twins

PotisionRider(s)Points
1James Rispoli174
2Cory Texter144
3Ben Lowe135
4Ryan Varnes134
5Danny Eslick107
6Chad Cose87
7Jeremiah Duffy86
8Nick Armstrong75
9Cody Johncox61
10Hayden Gillim45
11Jimmy McAllister35
12Mitch Harvat32
13Patrick Buchanan31
14Dylan Bell30
15Morgen Mischler26
16Scott Barrett26
17Johnny Lewis25
18Jacob Lehmann25
19Garret Wilson25
20Ryan Wells22
21Michael Inderbitzin19
22Brock Schwarzenbacher16
23Jeremiah Alexander12
24Kevin Stollings9
25Max Whale9
26Cameron Smith6

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachineTestsTime
1Kailub RussellKTM643:25.9
2Layne Michael Yamaha643:32.5
3Johnny GirroirKTM643:47.5
4Ruy BarbosaHusqvarna644:02.6
5Liam DraperKTM644:05.6
6Jordan AshburnKawasaki644:07.5
7Steward BaylorKawasaki644:22.9
8Jesse AnsleyKTM644:37.5
9Ben NelkoHusqvarna645:33.9
10JoJo CunninghamKawasaki646:20.0

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM255
2ndLayne MichaelYamaha204
3rdJordan AshburnKawasaki155
3rdLiam DraperKTM155
5thJosh StrangKawasaki149
6thSteward BaylorKawasaki53
7thRicky RussellHusqvarna46
8thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
9thTyler McSwainYamaha30
9thCory ButtrickHusqvarna30
9thBenjamin HerreraBeta30

WORCS

Through Round 3

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM75
2ndDante OliveiraHusqvarna55
3rdCole MartinezHonda53
4thAustin Walton Husqvarna52
5thJustin SeedsYamaha41
6thTrevor StewartHonda40
7thRyan SurrattHusqvarna38
8thTravis DamonHonda37
9thZach BellKawasaki34
10thMitch AndersonKTM23

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny Girroir

Full Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
Tayla JonesFull Gas Sprint EnduroWomen
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

