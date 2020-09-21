Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 6 (of 9) - Spring Creek National - Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minnesota
250 Class
Motocross
Spring Creek - 250September 19, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|5 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|4 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|9 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 250
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|12 - 8
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|11 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|8 - 12
|KTM 250 SX-F
450 Class
Motocross
Spring Creek - 450September 19, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|8 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|3 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|7 - 6
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|9 - 7
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|10 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|4 - 16
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|257
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|254
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|202
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|194
|5
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|186
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|164
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|162
|8
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|140
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|123
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|114
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|235
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|220
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|215
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|196
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|194
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|190
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|173
|8
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|141
|9
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|134
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|122
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
SX Round 1 (of 4) - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park - Courtland, Ontario
250 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|4-2
|40
|3rd
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|3-3
|40
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|2-4
|30
|5th
|Gillaume-St-Cyr
|KTM
|6-5
|31
|6th
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|5-9
|28
|7th
|Tyler Gibbs
|Honda
|7-8
|27
|8th
|Ryder McNabb
|Honda
|10-6
|26
|9th
|Christipher Da Silva
|Yamaha
|12-7
|23
|10th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|9-10
|23
450 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|2-3
|42
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|6-2
|37
|4th
|Josh Cartright
|Kawasaki
|4-4
|36
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|3-5
|36
|6th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|5-6
|31
|7th
|Logan Leitzel
|Husqvarna
|8-7
|27
|8th
|Ryan Derry
|Honda
|9-8
|25
|9th
|Tommy Dallarie
|Honda
|10-9
|23
|10th
|Liam O'Farrell
|KTM
|7-12
|23
SX Round 2 (of 4) - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park - Courtland, Ontario
250 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|4-1
|42
|2nd
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|3-2
|42
|3rd
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|2-3
|42
|4th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|1-12
|34
|5th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|6-4
|33
|6th
|Tyler Gibbs
|Honda
|5-6
|31
|7th
|Jeremy Mckie
|KTM
|7-8
|30
|8th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|8-7
|27
|9th
|Ryder McNabb
|Honda
|9-8
|25
|10th
|Christipher Da Silva
|Yamaha
|10-9
|23
450 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|3-1
|45
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|45
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|2-2
|44
|4th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|5-4
|34
|5th
|Josh Cartright
|Kawasaki
|4-5
|34
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|6-6
|30
|7th
|Logan Leitzel
|Husqvarna
|7-7
|28
|8th
|Ryan Derry
|Honda
|8-8
|26
|9th
|Tommy Dallarie
|Honda
|9-9
|24
|10th
|Dario Zecca
|Honda
|10-10
|22
Championship Standings
250 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Marshal Welton
|Kawasaki
|93
|2nd
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|82
|3rd
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|82
|4th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|74
|5th
|Gillaume-St-Cyr
|KTM
|64
|6th
|Tyler Gibbs
|Honda
|58
|7th
|Jeremy McKie
|KTM
|53
|8th
|Ryder McNabb
|Honda
|51
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|50
|10th
|Christipher Da Silva
|Yamaha
|46
450 Class
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|94
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|87
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|82
|4th
|Josh Cartright
|Kawasaki
|70
|5th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|66
|6th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|65
|7th
|Logan Leitzel
|Husqvarna
|55
|8th
|Ryan Derry
|Honda
|51
|9th
|Tommy Dallarie
|Honda
|47
|10th
|Dario Zecca
|Honda
|41
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 6 - Lead Belt National Enduro - Park Hills, Missouri
Pro Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|107m 36s
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|107m 37.6s
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|107m 37.9s
|4th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|108m 52s
|5th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|109m 39s
Pro Overall Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|133
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|133
|3rd
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|118
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|112
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|98
Other Championship Standings
GNCC RACING
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|256
|2
|
Josh Strang
|Inverell
|193
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|143
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|133
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|123
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|121
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|103
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|91
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|83
|10
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|82
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|224
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|221
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|212
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|153
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|147
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|121
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|106
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|101
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|82
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|79
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|231
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|211
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|4
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|150
|5
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|133
|7
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|86
|8
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|9
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
WXC
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|251
|2
|Rachael Archer
|204
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|164
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|129
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|116
|7
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|102
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|88
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|80
fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 8 (of 18)
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|361
|2
|Jago Geerts
|329
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|278
|4
|Jed Beaton
|247
|5
|Ben Watson
|211
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|197
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|187
|8
|Mathys Boisrame
|172
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|166
|10
|Ruben Fernandez
|145
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|285
|2
|Tim Gajser
|278
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|263
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|255
|5
|Jorge Prado
|237
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|233
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|233
|8
|Romain Febvre
|203
|9
|Gautier Paulin
|201
|10
|Clement Desalle
|194
EMX250
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|221
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|177
|3
|Isak Gifting
|168
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|157
|5
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|127
|6
|Tim Edberg
|124
|7
|Meico Vettik
|99
|8
|Liam Everts
|97
|9
|Hakon Fredriksen
|85
|10
|Tom Guyon
|83
WMX
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|9
|Anne Borchers
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
aMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 8 (of 18)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|Briar Bauman
|169
|2
|Jared Mees
|164
|3
|Sammy Halbert
|123
|4
|Brandon Robinson
|116
|5
|Bronson Bauman
|101
|6
|Davis Fisher
|92
|7
|Brandon Price
|89
|8
|Jeffrey Carver Jr.
|87
|9
|Bryan Smith
|73
|10
|Dan Bromley
|69
|11
|Dalton Gauthier
|66
|12
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|65
|13
|JD Beach
|43
|14
|Robert Pearson
|35
|15
|Kolby Carlile
|35
|16
|Larry Pegram
|31
|17
|Jay Maloney
|31
|18
|Jake Johnson
|23
|19
|Andrew Luker
|22
|20
|Ryan Varnes
|16
AFT Singles
|Position
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|Dallas Daniels
|133
|2
|Henry Wiles
|119
|3
|Max Whale
|114
|4
|Michael Rush
|110
|5
|Brandon Kitchen
|90
|6
|Trent Lowe
|87
|7
|Trevor Brunner
|76
|8
|Tanner Dean
|74
|9
|Shayna Texter
|73
|10
|Chad Cose
|71
|11
|Morgen Mischler
|71
|12
|Ryan Wells
|58
|13
|Kevin Stollings
|56
|14
|Michael Inderbitzin
|53
|15
|Cole Zabala
|52
|16
|Cameron Smith
|47
|17
|James Ott
|36
|18
|Andrew Luker
|32
|19
|Aidan RoosEvans
|32
|20
|Jacob Lehmann
|24
|21
|Jesse Janisch
|21
|22
|Wyatt Anderson
|10
|23
|Justin Jones
|9
AFT Production Twins
|Potision
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|James Rispoli
|174
|2
|Cory Texter
|144
|3
|Ben Lowe
|135
|4
|Ryan Varnes
|134
|5
|Danny Eslick
|107
|6
|Chad Cose
|87
|7
|Jeremiah Duffy
|86
|8
|Nick Armstrong
|75
|9
|Cody Johncox
|61
|10
|Hayden Gillim
|45
|11
|Jimmy McAllister
|35
|12
|Mitch Harvat
|32
|13
|Patrick Buchanan
|31
|14
|Dylan Bell
|30
|15
|Morgen Mischler
|26
|16
|Scott Barrett
|26
|17
|Johnny Lewis
|25
|18
|Jacob Lehmann
|25
|19
|Garret Wilson
|25
|20
|Ryan Wells
|22
|21
|Michael Inderbitzin
|19
|22
|Brock Schwarzenbacher
|16
|23
|Jeremiah Alexander
|12
|24
|Kevin Stollings
|9
|25
|Max Whale
|9
|26
|Cameron Smith
|6
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Tests
|Time
|1
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|6
|43:25.9
|2
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|6
|43:32.5
|3
|Johnny Girroir
|KTM
|6
|43:47.5
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Husqvarna
|6
|44:02.6
|5
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|6
|44:05.6
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|6
|44:07.5
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Kawasaki
|6
|44:22.9
|8
|Jesse Ansley
|KTM
|6
|44:37.5
|9
|Ben Nelko
|Husqvarna
|6
|45:33.9
|10
|JoJo Cunningham
|Kawasaki
|6
|46:20.0
Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|255
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|204
|3rd
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|155
|3rd
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|155
|5th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|149
|6th
|Steward Baylor
|Kawasaki
|53
|7th
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|8th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|9th
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|30
|9th
|Cory Buttrick
|Husqvarna
|30
|9th
|Benjamin Herrera
|Beta
|30
WORCS
Through Round 3
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|75
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|55
|3rd
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|53
|4th
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|52
|5th
|Justin Seeds
|Yamaha
|41
|6th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|40
|7th
|Ryan Surratt
|Husqvarna
|38
|8th
|Travis Damon
|Honda
|37
|9th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|34
|10th
|Mitch Anderson
|KTM
|23
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Tyler Bereman
|FMX Fite Klub
|Overall Winner
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|Stilez Robertson
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jess Pettis
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Tayla Jones
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Women
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles