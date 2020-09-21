You obviously made up a lot of ground in the championship today. So, you mentioned that you didn’t really notice when you went past, but you put Zach a lap down. How much does that change the dynamic for the championship? Do you think he’ll be carrying a different mindset? I know you said yours will remain the same, but what do you think his will be like?

It’s tough to say. I would hate to speak for Zach. I think before he had 30 points or something like that. I think it would be easy—not saying he was in that mindset at all, but it would be easy to start being a little bit more defensive. Even with a few rounds to go, I know from past experience myself and kind of feeling that way. Just not really hanging it out on the edge. But now with the points a little bit closer I’m sure he’ll be a little bit more on the offense. I think everybody has bad races. It’s a bummer that he had a flat tire, but stuff happens. It’s never easy to win a championship, so I’m sure he’ll bounce back and be right up there in the battle next weekend. He’s a great rider, so looking forward to doing battle the rest of the year.

You’ve mentioned this a few times on the podium that you had a slump there in supercross and then at the beginning of the year crashing out of Loretta’s. You’re trying and things don’t work, and then all of a sudden everything is rolling your way now. Can you describe Monday morning when you got to get up and go back to work, so to speak? Does it make it easier to put in the work, especially in an extra-long season like this, when now you’ve got wind in your sails?

Oh, yeah it does. The Monday morning drives to the track are the easiest thing in the world after a good weekend. I think to expand on that though, I was just kind of struggling for a while since I broke my collarbone at Dallas [Arlington] and then we had the whole COVID[-19] thing happen. Get all antsy for Salt Lake and I went out there and just absolutely destroyed myself like a half a lap into the race. Like, man! I put in so much work doing all this stuff, and the Loretta’s thing as well, and you’re just not seeing it happen. I kind of just had to develop a mindset over time, because we know that I’ve had to overcome some stuff, I have the mindset of, just, it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. Keep doing the right things. Ultimately I believe in my ability. I know that’s not the problem. So I just believe if I keep doing the right things that it’s going to work out and I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be. So that’s kind of what makes it, I wouldn't say it’s easy during the week when it’s not going your way, but it makes it easier for sure knowing that I believe I am on the right track, on the right program, and doing the right thing. There’s a little bit of a sense of less emotion. It’s not like a crazy high on Monday or vice versa when it goes bad.

When did you find out that Osborne and also Marv, who was second in points, had bad motos? You actually said on TV you didn’t see Osborne when you lapped him, so when did you find that out and how did that make you feel? Were you able to keep that part in check, too?

I didn’t see Zach. I didn’t know what happened to him. I didn’t know where anybody finished. I was full tunnel vision all day long. I didn’t even read any jersey numbers out there. You normally check some jerseys when you’re lapping some guys. I just wasn’t seeing anything. I was just locked in. I think my mechanic or maybe my crew chief, Oscar, told me about the points are pretty close. I think I was 40 or something down going into the weekend, so it’s not even something that you’re thinking about at all. I had no idea where those guys finished until I was sitting under the tent before I went on the podium. So it’s definitely nice to have a good day where you win the race and then in that department, going from where I’m pretty much out of it to I guess pretty much in it. It’s a good feeling.