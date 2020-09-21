Jason Weigandt breaks down the action at Millville, which presented a wild day in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From Adam Cianciarulo's surge in the 450 class, and his duel with Blake Baggett, to the incredible Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin battle for the final 250 moto win, we've got fresh clips and thoughts from the riders themselves on the action.

Film/Edit: Mason Rader

