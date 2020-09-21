Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Spring Creek Analysis

September 21, 2020 8:25am | by: &

Jason Weigandt breaks down the action at Millville, which presented a wild day in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From Adam Cianciarulo's surge in the 450 class, and his duel with Blake Baggett, to the incredible Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin battle for the final 250 moto win, we've got fresh clips and thoughts from the riders themselves on the action.

Film/Edit: Mason Rader

The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now